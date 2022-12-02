Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Weekend rain creates nightmare for one Phoenix neighborhood
Heavy rain caused pavement problems in a Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell, after a unique street coating meant to battle the extreme summer heat was damaged by the storm. "The first time they did it, it was great. Why they decided to do a second coat, is beyond...
ABC 15 News
Valley coffee shop serves up hope and inclusion
SURPRISE, AZ — It's the Valley cafe serving up more than just a cup of coffee. In fact, the founder of Spencer's Place in Surprise says her employees are changing lives. Coming to work with a smile on her face isn't that hard for Racquel Crosby - and it's for good reason.
ABC 15 News
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Jackson Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman down in the roadway. The victim, 61-year-old Kathleen McGuire, had obvious...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for rain and snow across Arizona today
PHOENIX — Another storm system is moving through Arizona today bringing more chances for rain and snow. Here in the Valley, we aren't expecting much but there is a slight chance of a few isolated showers through Wednesday morning. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.
ABC 15 News
Pediatrix offers extended hours to help treat kids on the weekends!
Pediatrix is a Phoenix-based pediatric practice, with locations at I17 & Bell Road, and I17 & Happy Valley Road, which has provided excellent care for infants, children and teens since 1986. Our physicians and staff focus on the overall well-being of children, and believe each child is a special individual. Our patients not only experience special attention at Pediatrix, but they also receive the finest medical care because our medical professionals strive for excellence in practicing medicine and remain current on medical treatments and procedures. At Pediatrix, our patients benefit from a strong combination of caring, knowledge, and resources, which allows us to live up to our motto: "We Care For Kids"
ABC 15 News
Woman dead, man hurt after being found shot inside vehicle in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in Buckeye on Monday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Miller Road and Southern Avenue. Officials say a man and a woman were found inside a vehicle...
ABC 15 News
Family of Fry's employee stabbed on the job speaks out for the first time
MESA, AZ — A family is speaking out after a Mesa Fry's employee was stabbed on the job. The family of 61-year-old Robert Luera tells ABC15 he nearly died. The attack happened at the Fry's near Ellsworth and Broadway, the day before Thanksgiving. "He at Fry's for 20 years...
ABC 15 News
Protection plans: Are they worth the money spent?
PHOENIX — As you shop for the holidays, you've probably seen protection plans available on certain products for an extra cost. Maybe it's a piece of exercise equipment, like a bike, or a TV, and the plans are supposed to offer added coverage for repairs in case something goes wrong.
ABC 15 News
Price-checking: Differences in city sales tax could cost you
PHOENIX — Stores are packed for the holidays and inflation is causing people to change the way they shop. While many people price-check to compare how much an item costs at different stores, few people price-check cities. Let Joe Know viewer Elizabeth emailed us two receipts for the same...
ABC 15 News
DraftKings CEO says Scottsdale sportsbook could be one of the world's busiest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The CEO of DraftKings Inc. said the retail sportsbook the company is building in Scottsdale in conjunction with the PGA Tour, will be one of the premier gaming operations across the globe. “It will be one of the busiest — if not the busiest — sportsbooks...
Comments / 0