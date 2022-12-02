ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Weekend rain creates nightmare for one Phoenix neighborhood

Heavy rain caused pavement problems in a Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell, after a unique street coating meant to battle the extreme summer heat was damaged by the storm. "The first time they did it, it was great. Why they decided to do a second coat, is beyond...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley coffee shop serves up hope and inclusion

SURPRISE, AZ — It's the Valley cafe serving up more than just a cup of coffee. In fact, the founder of Spencer's Place in Surprise says her employees are changing lives. Coming to work with a smile on her face isn't that hard for Racquel Crosby - and it's for good reason.
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Pediatrix offers extended hours to help treat kids on the weekends!

Pediatrix is a Phoenix-based pediatric practice, with locations at I17 & Bell Road, and I17 & Happy Valley Road, which has provided excellent care for infants, children and teens since 1986. Our physicians and staff focus on the overall well-being of children, and believe each child is a special individual. Our patients not only experience special attention at Pediatrix, but they also receive the finest medical care because our medical professionals strive for excellence in practicing medicine and remain current on medical treatments and procedures. At Pediatrix, our patients benefit from a strong combination of caring, knowledge, and resources, which allows us to live up to our motto: "We Care For Kids"
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Protection plans: Are they worth the money spent?

PHOENIX — As you shop for the holidays, you've probably seen protection plans available on certain products for an extra cost. Maybe it's a piece of exercise equipment, like a bike, or a TV, and the plans are supposed to offer added coverage for repairs in case something goes wrong.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Price-checking: Differences in city sales tax could cost you

PHOENIX — Stores are packed for the holidays and inflation is causing people to change the way they shop. While many people price-check to compare how much an item costs at different stores, few people price-check cities. Let Joe Know viewer Elizabeth emailed us two receipts for the same...
PHOENIX, AZ

