ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Wofford’s head men’s basketball coach taking leave of absence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced Monday that Terriers men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley is taking a leave of absence. Wofford said associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach effective immediately. “In the tradition of Wofford athletics, the student-athletes on the team will...
SPARTANBURG, SC
atozsports.com

Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina

The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
CLEMSON, SC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties

The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate

An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on...
ANDERSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto

Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man hit, killed while crossing Spartanburg road, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man was hit and killed while crossing a road in Spartanburg, according to police. Police said the man was hit at about 5:45 p.m. Monday while trying to cross North Forest Street. Police said the truck that hit the man had the right of way...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
nctripping.com

20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy