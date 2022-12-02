Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement ParkTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Related
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
FOX Carolina
Wofford’s head men’s basketball coach taking leave of absence
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced Monday that Terriers men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley is taking a leave of absence. Wofford said associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach effective immediately. “In the tradition of Wofford athletics, the student-athletes on the team will...
Four Clemson Tigers Selected to AP All-ACC First Team
Clemson's Will Shipley, Jordan McFadden, Tyler Davis and KJ Henry are among a group of Tigers honored by the AP on Tuesday.
Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling
Allen University, an HBCU located in Columbia, SC, took down Clemson University on the wrestling mat. The post Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
WLOS.com
Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina
The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
Freshman wideout details breakout performance: 'I want to maximize my opportunity'
True freshman wideout Cole Turner arguably had the catch of the game, maybe even the catch of the season, on Saturday in Clemson's ACC title victory. It was the magic of him and fellow freshman Cade Klubnik that (...)
Clemson defensive back headed to transfer portal
A part of Clemson's secondary is hitting the transfer portal. The portal window for fall-sport athletes will officially open Monday, and Fred Davis plans to enter his name into it when it does. Davis (...)
Clemson Makes Jump In Last CFP Ranking; Comes Up Just Short
Clemson Football and the Capital One Orange Bowl announced today that No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
greenvillejournal.com
USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties
The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
Veterinarian shortage leaves Clemson looking for ways to solve the problem
CAMDEN, S.C. — A lack of veterinary services is a nationwide crisis that's having local implications. Now, local colleges and universities like Clemson are looking at ways to solve the problem. "I've never seen more practices in South Carolina desperate; trying to find more associates," says Boyd Parr, the...
wspa.com
‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate
An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on...
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
WYFF4.com
Man hit, killed while crossing Spartanburg road, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man was hit and killed while crossing a road in Spartanburg, according to police. Police said the man was hit at about 5:45 p.m. Monday while trying to cross North Forest Street. Police said the truck that hit the man had the right of way...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
nctripping.com
20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
Comments / 0