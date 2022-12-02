Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
Deputies looking for woman last seen leaving family’s home in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman last seen in Gaffney. Amanda Michelle Deaton, 43, was last seen leaving a family members house on Piney Knob Drive on Nov. 30 around dark, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket and blue jeans.
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office looking for fraud suspects in Candler area
Fraud Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information on the individuals or truck pictured below. The individuals and vehicle were seen in the Candler, NC area between November 21, 2022, and November 23, 2022. Detectives are attempting to locate the individuals in reference to a fraud investigation involving Identity Theft, and Larceny of an item over $10,000. This vehicle is believed to be in the Greenville, South Carolina area.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office new traffic safety unit already showing positive results
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — After listening to the community, the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office started its traffic safety unit. After a month, the unit is already seeing positive results. The unit, made up of two deputies, is responsible for patrolling areas of Anderson Co. that don't have a police...
Suspect in shots fired incident in custody after SWAT was called in
A suspect is in custody after SWAT was called to an Upstate home following a shots fired incident. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired near Mayo Drive in Greenville, around 5AM Monday morning.
SC man’s bond revoked for 2021 charges after recent murder accusation
A Greenville County man accused of beating his estranged girlfriend to death last month reappeared before a judge Friday afternoon.
Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
Man attacks coworkers after being fired from Upstate restaurant, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said schools were placed on lockdown on Monday morning after a restaurant employee came to work with a gun and attacked his coworkers. Gary Lamar Brown “started threatening and scaring the other employees” after being told his hours were being cut...
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
Man dies from injuries suffered in Marion crash while walking, police say
MARION, N.C. — A man has died from injuries after being hit by a car while walking, police said Monday. Noah Hughes, 47, of Marion, North Carolina, died Friday at Mission Hospital from injuries he suffered in a collision that happened on Nov. 8, Marion police said. Hughes was...
Two charged for neglecting elderly patients at Upstate nursing home
Two women are facing charges after allegedly neglecting patients at an Upstate nursing home. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says, 44 year old Heather Starr Gowan and 22 year old, Alyssa Page Morris are both charged for neglect.
Deputies charge woman after stabbing victim dies in Spartanburg Co. hospital
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made after a stabbing victim died at the hospital Saturday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a stabbing victim by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The...
Police find missing child in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
