Henderson County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for woman last seen leaving family’s home in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman last seen in Gaffney. Amanda Michelle Deaton, 43, was last seen leaving a family members house on Piney Knob Drive on Nov. 30 around dark, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket and blue jeans.
GAFFNEY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office looking for fraud suspects in Candler area

Fraud Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information on the individuals or truck pictured below. The individuals and vehicle were seen in the Candler, NC area between November 21, 2022, and November 23, 2022. Detectives are attempting to locate the individuals in reference to a fraud investigation involving Identity Theft, and Larceny of an item over $10,000. This vehicle is believed to be in the Greenville, South Carolina area.
CANDLER, NC
wspa.com

Stabbing investigation underway after Upstate man dies at hospital

Spartanburg County Officials are investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital. Stabbing investigation underway after Upstate man …. Spartanburg County Officials are investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital. Mom helps save daughter from raccoon attack. Mom helps save daughter from raccoon attack. Pet of the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man attacks coworkers after being fired from Upstate restaurant, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said schools were placed on lockdown on Monday morning after a restaurant employee came to work with a gun and attacked his coworkers. Gary Lamar Brown “started threatening and scaring the other employees” after being told his hours were being cut...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge woman after stabbing victim dies in Spartanburg Co. hospital

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made after a stabbing victim died at the hospital Saturday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a stabbing victim by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The...
wspa.com

SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing child in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
GREENVILLE, SC

