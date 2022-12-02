Fraud Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information on the individuals or truck pictured below. The individuals and vehicle were seen in the Candler, NC area between November 21, 2022, and November 23, 2022. Detectives are attempting to locate the individuals in reference to a fraud investigation involving Identity Theft, and Larceny of an item over $10,000. This vehicle is believed to be in the Greenville, South Carolina area.

CANDLER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO