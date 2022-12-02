Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bunge expects U.S. renewable diesel capacity of about 5 bln gallons by 2024
CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. renewable diesel production capacity will more than double to about 5 billion gallons by 2024 from about 2 billion gallons, Bunge Ltd Chief Executive Greg Heckman said on Tuesday. The agricultural commodities trader has not altered its own capacity plans due to a U.S....
The Verge
Why wind energy isn’t living up to its pollution-preventing potential
Wind power isn’t cleaning up as much pollution as it could, especially in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, new research shows. The US’s wind energy boom has already led to billions of dollars of health benefits. But the majority of that hasn’t trickled into communities that have historically been burdened with the most air pollution, finds a study published today in the journal Science Advances. Fortunately, that could change if new wind energy projects are deployed more strategically.
Keystone Pipeline could be sold
TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
POLITICO
Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry
President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
Agriculture Online
Can a new EU law stop firms selling goods linked to deforestation?
Dec 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The European Union has become the first trading bloc to agree on what is being termed a "historic" law to prevent companies from selling several commodities linked to deforestation and forest degradation. The law will force firms supplying palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa,...
rigzone.com
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
China announces roll-back of strict anti-COVID-19 measures
BEIJING (AP) — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions. The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods. People who test positive for...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-US, EU weigh climate-based tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminium -Bloomberg News
(Changes date, adds no comment from China, context on tariffs) Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine
(Adds context, CEO comment) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short...
Agriculture Online
Watch these 4 factors for an indication of 2023 commodity prices
Wrapping up 2022 and heading into 2023, the global conversation continues regarding the topic of inflation and various measures to fight it. High commodity prices and strong demand continue globally despite the best efforts of political and economic minds. In my opinion, the reality is commodity prices may likely stay firm into 2023 because the major underlying issue has not yet been fixed: low supplies. Low global supplies of grain and low global supplies of energy.
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
Grist
Democrats introduce sweeping plastics bill
It’s Monday, December 5, and congressional Democrats have introduced a new bill to restrict plastic production. As international negotiators began hammering out the details of a global plastics treaty last week, legislators in the United States were busy unveiling a domestic policy to address the plastic pollution crisis. A...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Top European Union officials will use a trade meeting with U.S. counterparts on Monday to press concerns about Washington's huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID easing
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market. Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose. The most-active wheat...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slides to 13-month low; soybeans slip despite demand hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped on Monday, pressured by higher global supplies despite stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. exports, analysts said. Corn eased, pressured by lower wheat, though dry conditions in South America added support. Soybeans ended lower, underpinned by export demand and strong meal trade, though wheat weighed on the oilseed as well, traders said.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. backs delaying WTO decision on COVID therapies, tests
(Adds details from USTR statement) Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a deadline for a World Trade Organization decision relating to the production of COVID-19 treatments and tests, the U.S. trade representative's office said. "Real questions remain on a range of issues, and the additional...
