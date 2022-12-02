ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MT

UPDATE: I-90 west reopens near Clinton

KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQST7_0jVEabm800

UPDATE: 8:58 a.m. - Dec. 2, 2022

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation reports all lanes of Interstate 90 westbound are now open near Clinton.

The left lane remains closed on both sides of the highway near mile marker 188 as crews work to clear the earlier accident.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here .

(first report: 8:38 a.m. - Dec. 2, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 west of Clinton are closed.

An accident is blocking both lanes near mile marker 118.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here .

