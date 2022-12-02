Read full article on original website
30 Years Ago The First Text Message Was Sent
Joshua earned an MBA from USF and writes mostly about software and technology. It's been 30 years ago today at the time of this writing that the first text message was sent. I can't image texting way back in 1992. Mostly because at the age of 10 I was only tasked with remembering my phone number. I did send a text until about 9 years later after I received my first cell phone.
Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be "forced to consider" removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material.The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites.Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than "submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets." The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes "increased traffic and subscriptions."Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.
Call Kurtis: Viewer almost loses 13 years of Facebook memories
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth viewer lost access to her Facebook account and says that the social media company claims she wasn't a real person.It was time to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate. Deborah Dill says her posts and images on her Facebook account have documented her life for more than a decade. Moments including family bowling trips, that one time she won tickets to the Deadliest Catch premier, her daughters' first days of school. "I've had this account for 13 years," she said. "The pictures of my kids, the videos of them as they're growing up. But one day,...
The 7 best apps for all your group chats
iMessage works great—until one of your friends decides to cross to the Android side of the street. Daniel Korpai / UnsplashMessaging multiple people at once is not difficult if you have the right app.
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
Android Headlines
Facebook Dating app will begin using AI face scanning to identify user age
In a recent blog post, Meta says that the Facebook dating app will begin using an AI face-scanning tool to confirm user age. This improvement is put in place to ensure that all users of the dating app are of age. The verification test technology will make its debut appearance in the United States.
Engadget
Facebook Dating finally adds age verification
Meta will ask users to provide a proof of ID or a video selfie to confirm their age. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Three years after bringing , Meta is finally adding a way for users to verify their age. As it did when it began on Instagram this past summer, Meta is once again turning to a company called Yoti for help. If Facebook’s automated systems suspect a minor is trying to use Facebook Dating, the website will prompt that individual to provide more information. Users can prove they’re old enough to use the service either by submitting a copy of a photo ID card or a video selfie. In the latter case, Meta will share a video still with Yoti “and nothing else.” Yoti’s machine learning algorithm estimates your age based on your facial features. Once the company shares its estimate with Meta, Yoti will delete the image.
Facebook Dating Will Scan Your Face Using AI To Confirm Your Age
Following a similar test on Instagram, Meta has announced that it'll use third-party AI technology to verify someone is old enough to use Facebook Dating.
Elon Musk's Twitter Hacked: More Than 5.4 MILLION Users' Data Released, Including A-Listers' Private Emails & Phone Numbers
More than 5.4 million user records from Twitter were hacked and published online, RadarOnline.com has learned after Elon Musk acquired the social media giant. The data, including phone numbers, email addresses and Twitter IDs, was released for free this month after hackers used an API vulnerability on the platform to their benefit.Data belonging to high-profile celebrities and politicians was also acquired in the leak. The leak was first reported by BleepingComputer months after a hacker attempted to sell the information for $30,000 in July. "If you receive an email claiming your account was suspended, there are login issues, or you...
