Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season. If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.

1 DAY AGO