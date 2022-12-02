Read full article on original website
Related
Frozen raspberries sold in Maryland recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the product potentially being contaminated with Hepatitis A.
TODAY.com
40 easy Christmas treats for seasonal snacking
Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season. If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.
TODAY.com
How FedEx races to keep up with record online shopping
Online shopping is setting records this year and demand for fast shipping has never been greater, so a team of meteorologists and flight dispatchers at FedEx’s weather center work around the clock to make sure packages get where they need to be. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
TODAY.com
Worst flu outbreak in a decade overwhelms hospitals
One of the nation’s worst flu season in years shows no signs of slowing down as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise, turning fears of a “tripledemic” into a reality. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
TODAY.com
Harry and Meghan arrive in NY amid new fallout over docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in New York for an award ceremony ahead of their much-anticipated Netflix docuseries already drawing criticism ahead of its release. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
TODAY.com
As an immigrant kid, I learned about Christmas from TV — and it nearly broke my heart
On Christmas Day 1984, I tiptoed over to the front door of my house, anxious to see what Santa brought. The night before, I had made paper stockings from notebook paper based on images I’d seen on television. I wrote “Nancy” on one stocking and “Dad” on the other with a blue ballpoint pen, the way I saw American names embroidered on stockings hung on mantles, like on “Silver Spoons.” As an immigrant child, I was fascinated by sitcoms about rich white families — the embodiment of the American dream. I taped the stockings up on the wall next to my front door since we had no fireplace. I figured that if Santa Claus could fly in a magical sleigh pulled by reindeer, he’d find a way inside my house.
Comments / 0