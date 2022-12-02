ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

40 easy Christmas treats for seasonal snacking

Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season. If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.
How FedEx races to keep up with record online shopping

Online shopping is setting records this year and demand for fast shipping has never been greater, so a team of meteorologists and flight dispatchers at FedEx’s weather center work around the clock to make sure packages get where they need to be. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
Worst flu outbreak in a decade overwhelms hospitals

One of the nation’s worst flu season in years shows no signs of slowing down as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise, turning fears of a “tripledemic” into a reality. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
As an immigrant kid, I learned about Christmas from TV — and it nearly broke my heart

On Christmas Day 1984, I tiptoed over to the front door of my house, anxious to see what Santa brought. The night before, I had made paper stockings from notebook paper based on images I’d seen on television. I wrote “Nancy” on one stocking and “Dad” on the other with a blue ballpoint pen, the way I saw American names embroidered on stockings hung on mantles, like on “Silver Spoons.” As an immigrant child, I was fascinated by sitcoms about rich white families — the embodiment of the American dream. I taped the stockings up on the wall next to my front door since we had no fireplace. I figured that if Santa Claus could fly in a magical sleigh pulled by reindeer, he’d find a way inside my house.

