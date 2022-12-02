ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Mitchell’s 43 lead Cavs to 116-102 win over LeBron, Lakers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in LeBron James’ only visit home this season. The Cavs improved to an NBA-leading 11-1 on their floor. Mitchell took over in the second half and scored 29 points with the kind of performance James did routinely during his 11 seasons for the Cavs. James finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds, losing for just the third time in 20 games against the Cavs. The Lakers played the final three quarters without star center Anthony Davis because of illness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

FACT FOCUS: 5 full-court shots a stretch even for Curry

Stephen Curry is known for scoring deep 3-point shots and buzzer-beaters from half-court but even the celebrated Warriors guard didn’t sink five consecutive full-court baskets, despite a convincingly edited video that swept social media this week. The clip of the 34-year-old phenom racked up more than 28 million views and more than 40,000 shares on Twitter after Sports Illustrated posted it on Sunday. However, the video is “not real,” said Raymond Ridder, Warriors senior vice president of communications. Sports Illustrated acknowledged on Tuesday that the video wasn’t real. Its tweet credited the video to Ari Fararooy, a video creator known for similar stunts.
Idaho8.com

Lakers star Davis leaves game vs Cavs with flu-like symptoms

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles star Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers after the first quarter with flu-like symptoms. He will not return. Davis, who scored 99 points in his previous two games, scored only one in eight minutes Tuesday. He added three rebounds and two assists. The Lakers announced early in the second quarter that Davis was done for the night. The eight-time All-Star was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in four games. Davis scored 55 points in Sunday night’s win at Washington. He scored 44 in the previous game against Milwaukee.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy