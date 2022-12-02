ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

'One Tree Hill' alum Bevin Prince addresses husband's death for first time

"One Tree Hill" alum Bevin Prince is opening up publicly for the first time after her husband, William Friend, was fatally struck by lightning in July. The 40-year-old appeared on an episode of the "1on1 With Jon Evans" podcast on Friday, Dec. 3, and called the incident "an absolute living nightmare."
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
TODAY.com

Brittany Mahomes shares pic of daughter with newborn son: 'Loving her new role'

Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye is adjusting to her new role as a big sister just fine. Less than one week after Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child, a son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, the mom of two shared a sweet snap of her children in an Instagram story on Saturday, Dec. 3.
TODAY.com

Vanna White on the future of ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘It would be weird having somebody else turn my letters’

Vanna White knows that her time on "Wheel of Fortune" will come to an end one day, but she isn't exactly rushing to retirement. The TV personality, who has starred alongside Pat Sajak on the game show for several decades, reflects on her impressive tenure on the show in a new interview with People and says it's "depressing" to think about a life without "Wheel of Fortune."
TODAY.com

Julia Roberts wears dress covered in George Clooney photos

Some of the biggest names in entertainment and politics were out on Sunday for the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. 2022's honorees included George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and Irish rock band U2.Dec. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com

TODAY team channels 'Love Actually' in 2022 holiday video card

The winter festivities are almost at hand, so on Monday, Dec. 5, the TODAY anchors decided the time was right to give viewers a peek at their annual holiday video card. And this year, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A got into the spirit for the must-see Yuletide greeting by channeling the must-see Christmas movie “Love Actually.”
TODAY.com

Gabby Sidibe and Brandon Frankel reveal they’ve been secretly married for 1 year

And we're only just learning about it because the Oscar nominee's husband, talent manager Brandon Frankel, has revealed the happy, formerly secret news on Instagram. The happy couple shared two photos of themselves on Instagram Monday, standing close and showing off their rings and smiles. "SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly!" Frankel wrote.
TODAY.com

Kirstie Alley’s kids: Everything to know about the actor’s children

Kirstie Alley's family meant the world to her. The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star was a beloved mom of two to William True, 30, who often goes by his middle name, and Lillie, 28. In a Dec. 5 Instagram statement, the pair confirmed that their "incredible, fierce and loving mother" had "passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
TODAY.com

Author of 1st authorized Elizabeth Taylor biography speaks out

Author Kate Andersen Brower talks about her new book "Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon," which is the first-ever authorized biography on the Hollywood movie star. She explains how she used unpublished letters, diary entries and interviews to piece together the untold story of her life.Dec. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com

Hoda and Jenna dish on their 1st kisses: 'Can't believe it's happening'

Everyone remembers their first kiss, including Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who reminisced about their early smooches — both the good and the bad. "Did you ever date a bad kisser?" Jenna asked Hoda on the fourth hour of TODAY. "Yeah, there was a couple of bad kissers...

