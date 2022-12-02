Read full article on original website
'One Tree Hill' alum Bevin Prince addresses husband's death for first time
"One Tree Hill" alum Bevin Prince is opening up publicly for the first time after her husband, William Friend, was fatally struck by lightning in July. The 40-year-old appeared on an episode of the "1on1 With Jon Evans" podcast on Friday, Dec. 3, and called the incident "an absolute living nightmare."
Keke Palmer announces pregnancy while hosting 'SNL'
See the moment Keke Palmer reveals her baby bump as part of her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”Dec. 5, 2022.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
John Travolta pays tribute to his ‘Look Who’s Talking’ co-star Kirstie Alley with heartfelt post
John Travolta is paying his respects to his dear friend Kirstie Alley. Shortly after Alley’s death was confirmed by her family, the actor shared a throwback photo of the late actor, as well as a photo of the two at the 1989 Los Angeles premiere of “Look Who’s Talking.”
Brittany Mahomes shares pic of daughter with newborn son: 'Loving her new role'
Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye is adjusting to her new role as a big sister just fine. Less than one week after Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child, a son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, the mom of two shared a sweet snap of her children in an Instagram story on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Actor Neal Bledsoe cuts ties with Great American Family network after Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘traditional marriage’ comment
Actor Neal Bledsoe is ending his relationship with Great American Family. The actor released a statement expressing how he can no longer work with the network following Candace Cameron Bure and CEO Bill Abbott’s comments about the network focusing on “traditional marriage” stories. “My support for the...
Vanna White on the future of ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘It would be weird having somebody else turn my letters’
Vanna White knows that her time on "Wheel of Fortune" will come to an end one day, but she isn't exactly rushing to retirement. The TV personality, who has starred alongside Pat Sajak on the game show for several decades, reflects on her impressive tenure on the show in a new interview with People and says it's "depressing" to think about a life without "Wheel of Fortune."
Julia Roberts wears dress covered in George Clooney photos
Some of the biggest names in entertainment and politics were out on Sunday for the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. 2022's honorees included George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and Irish rock band U2.Dec. 5, 2022.
TODAY team channels 'Love Actually' in 2022 holiday video card
The winter festivities are almost at hand, so on Monday, Dec. 5, the TODAY anchors decided the time was right to give viewers a peek at their annual holiday video card. And this year, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A got into the spirit for the must-see Yuletide greeting by channeling the must-see Christmas movie “Love Actually.”
Gabby Sidibe and Brandon Frankel reveal they’ve been secretly married for 1 year
And we're only just learning about it because the Oscar nominee's husband, talent manager Brandon Frankel, has revealed the happy, formerly secret news on Instagram. The happy couple shared two photos of themselves on Instagram Monday, standing close and showing off their rings and smiles. "SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly!" Frankel wrote.
Kirstie Alley’s kids: Everything to know about the actor’s children
Kirstie Alley's family meant the world to her. The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star was a beloved mom of two to William True, 30, who often goes by his middle name, and Lillie, 28. In a Dec. 5 Instagram statement, the pair confirmed that their "incredible, fierce and loving mother" had "passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
Harry and Meghan drop full trailer for long awaited docuseries
Netflix on Monday dropped the full trailer for the new documentary “Harry & Meghan” and revealed the first volume will be released on Thursday, December 8th.Dec. 5, 2022.
Matthew Perry shares the heartbreaking reason he doesn’t re-watch ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry may have starred in 10 seasons of “Friends,” but he doesn’t watch the show today. Perry, 53, played Chandler Bing in the beloved NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. In an interview last month with radio host Tom Power in Toronto, Perry explained that it’s...
Author of 1st authorized Elizabeth Taylor biography speaks out
Author Kate Andersen Brower talks about her new book "Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon," which is the first-ever authorized biography on the Hollywood movie star. She explains how she used unpublished letters, diary entries and interviews to piece together the untold story of her life.Dec. 5, 2022.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
Maren Morris talks ‘Humble Quest,’ motherhood and finding herself
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, artist Maren Morris talks with Willie Geist about becoming a new mom during the pandemic, songwriting and using her voice and platform to speak out on important issues.Dec. 4, 2022.
Hoda and Jenna dish on their 1st kisses: 'Can't believe it's happening'
Everyone remembers their first kiss, including Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who reminisced about their early smooches — both the good and the bad. "Did you ever date a bad kisser?" Jenna asked Hoda on the fourth hour of TODAY. "Yeah, there was a couple of bad kissers...
