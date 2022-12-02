Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
White nationalist Nick Fuentes reportedly hurls drink at Hollywood In-N-Out customers
Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist leader who recently dined with former President Donald Trump, was caught on camera hurling a drink at customers at a Hollywood In-N-Out Burger over the weekend.
TODAY.com
Harry and Meghan arrive in NY amid new fallout over docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in New York for an award ceremony ahead of their much-anticipated Netflix docuseries already drawing criticism ahead of its release. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry shares the heartbreaking reason he doesn’t re-watch ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry may have starred in 10 seasons of “Friends,” but he doesn’t watch the show today. Perry, 53, played Chandler Bing in the beloved NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. In an interview last month with radio host Tom Power in Toronto, Perry explained that it’s...
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
TODAY.com
Elliot Page reveals vulnerable memoir cover: ‘I can be myself, in this body’
Elliot Page continues to share his story of coming out as transgender, this time through the lens of his new upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." Page, 35, shared an Instagram Monday of the cover, which features the actor in a short haircut and plain, sleeveless T-shirt and jeans, staring at the camera with confidence.
