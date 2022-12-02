ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Elliot Page reveals vulnerable memoir cover: ‘I can be myself, in this body’

Elliot Page continues to share his story of coming out as transgender, this time through the lens of his new upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." Page, 35, shared an Instagram Monday of the cover, which features the actor in a short haircut and plain, sleeveless T-shirt and jeans, staring at the camera with confidence.

