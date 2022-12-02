ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

SnowEclipse
4d ago

what about introducing bills to the people to vote on first? we're the ones that decide what the lawmakers should push forward. what happened to the people deciding how to spend their money?

Donovan Adams
2d ago

How about the politicians stop pocketing all the tax money and start using it for what it was intended for? Like the sorry pot hole filled roads around here and the sorry unsincronized lights at every intersection???

debby
3d ago

People are hurting now and you want more money ? How about scaling down some of this politicians and let’s scale down the government. It’s time we the people take back our country and send these people packing!!!!!

Sumner County Source

Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Tennessee's Lee proposes toll lanes, electric vehicle registration fee increase

(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Transportation are looking to raise the annual vehicle registration fees for electric vehicles up to three times to $300 along with adding potential toll commuter lanes. The proposals come as Lee and the department claim that the state needs $26 billion in funding toward road congestion, with $14 billion for the state’s four major metro areas and $12 billion for rural interstates. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Leaders seek change in state law on rape charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One local legislator wants to change the state law after seeing what WREG Investigators uncovered about a woman who was brutally attacked, but unable to get justice because her evidence wasn’t tested in time. WREG doesn’t typically identify rape victims, but this woman wanted you to see her face. For her protection, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBIR

The average price of gas in Tennessee is below $3 a gallon for the first time in roughly a year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here's an early Christmas present for drivers: Gas is getting cheaper, and experts said this trend is expected to continue through the holidays. In Tennessee, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas fell roughly 12 cents from last week to $2.94 on Monday, dropping below $3 a gallon on average for the first time in roughly a year, according to GasBuddy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
proclaimerscv.com

$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee

Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
MEMPHIS, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information

Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE

