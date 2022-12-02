Read full article on original website
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.
Three weeks after students murdered, Moscow Police not confirming details about injuries
MOSCOW, Idaho - Three weeks and one day after the murder of four University of Idaho students, investigators have released very little new details about what happened and if they're any closer to catching a killer.
uiargonaut.com
Police release new information about a stalking incident
Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man
IDAHO, USA — On Sunday, Nov. 13 a Lewiston man, Jerry Smith, caught a 30-inch Coho salmon and Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said it is a new state record. In a press release IDFG said that Smith caught the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, it's the first catch and release record for the Coho here in Idaho. The catch and release program has been in place since 2016 but this is the first year that the ocean run fish was added to the program. IDFG said that there's still a possibility people could catch bigger Coho's this season and set future records.
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border
LEWISTON, Utah — A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays near the Idaho-Utah border on Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61. A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also...
TODAY.com
Armed vandals appear to be behind North Carolina power outage
Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents are beginning the week without power after armed vandals intentionally attacked the Moore County power grid on Saturday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 5, 2022.
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
pullmanradio.com
43 Year Old Harvard Man Charged With Drug Trafficking Arrested On Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail After Furlough
The 43-year-old Harvard man charged with drug trafficking who was sought on an arrest warrant is back in custody. Tyson Farley was temporarily released from jail by Latah County Second District Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never turned himself back into the jail in Moscow and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was recently arrested on the warrant in Spokane and has been transported back to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination
Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
