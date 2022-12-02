Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes. The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition...
4 teams who could sign Baker Mayfield after he was released
Baker Mayfield is a free agent. On Monday the Carolina Panthers owned their horrible mistake and cut Mayfield, just six months after trading for him. Normally a terrible quarterback being released wouldn’t warrant any discussion, but Mayfield finds himself in the right place at the right time — and when it comes to wanting Baker Mayfield in December of 2022, the “right time” is synonymous with “weird time.”
Deion Sanders told his Colorado players to ‘jump in that portal,’ in one of the best speeches you’ll see
Coach Prime is wasting no time ushering in a new era at Colorado. Deion Sanders was named as the team’s new head coach on Sunday, and set about telling his players to hit the transfer portal as soon as possible. “We got a few positions already taken care of,...
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens QB is ‘week-to-week’ after a knee injury
The Baltimore Ravens are locked in a battle with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North. Unfortunately, they might be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for some time down the stretch to the postseason. Jackson was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, and...
Tommy Shelby would never settle for a tie
Taylor Heinicke strolled into MetLife Stadium before Sunday’s game against the New York Giants looking exactly like Tommy Shelby. In fact, one could be forgiven for thinking that he was walking into The Garrison, ready to talk business with his brother Arthur Shelby, in an episode of Peaky Blinders.
College Football Playoff: Ohio State sneaks in as the top 3 remain the same
After weeks of speculation and conversation by college football pundits and the College Football Playoff committee, the final four teams are set. The 2023 College Football Playoff participants will be:. Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan Wolverines. TCU Horned Frogs. Ohio State Buckeyes. This means that in the Peach Bowl, Georgia will play...
Deshaun Watson scored fewer points in his return than the number of accusations against him
Did you know Deshaun Watson is back? He is, seriously ... I saw him. Watson took snaps for the Browns and threw passes, and everything — and he was functionally worse than Jacoby Brissett in the process. It was a banner day in Houston for the Watson redemption arc...
How the Bengals fixed their early-season passing woes
What a difference a few weeks makes. Back in early October, the Cincinnati Bengals were 2-3. They had losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys to start their season, and were coming off another loss in Week 5, to the Baltimore Ravens. Things seemed bleak, and talk of...
The 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes might rest in the hands of Brock Purdy
Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers throttled the Arizona Cardinals by a final score of 38-10. That victory improved the 49ers to 6-4, spawned numerous articles about how Kyle Shanahan was constructing his offense, and sparked talk about a run to the Super Bowl. Today? Well, the 49ers are...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending foot injury means Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy is the 49ers’ starter
In a highly-anticipated meeting between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers emerged victorious over his former assistant Mike McDaniel, and the Dolphins. But the win was a costly one for San Francisco. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked to end San Francisco’s opening...
How the 49ers took away the Dolphins’ greatest strengths
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers squared off in the ultimate ‘styles make fights’ battle. Offensive coaches from the same coaching tree, players traded to and from both teams and ideas being shared across the country made an already enticing matchup on-paper even better in reality. The...
The Saints confuse Tom Brady early, but the veteran QB has the last laugh
At this point in his career, it takes a lot to really fool Tom Brady. Especially for four full quarters. However, the New Orleans Saints seem to be better at that than any other team. They almost pulled it off again against Brady, but in the closing seconds, the quarterback did just enough to shock the Saints, and the NFL world.
Andrew Luck helped me understand letting go of football
Growing up, I wanted to be Andrew Luck. As a 12-year-old watching Luck dominate at Stanford then immediately change the NFL as a rookie in Indianapolis, I told my parents that’s the kind of person that I wanted to be. Shoot, I even said I wanted to go to Stanford and major in architecture, just like him.
Jalen Hurts’ big outing against the Titans should scare the rest of the NFC
Entering play on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles remained atop the NFC standings, with a 10-1 record. But there were still questions facing the team, on both sides of the football. Defensively, many wondered if Philadelphia would solidify their run defense, an issue that had hampered them in previous weeks. On...
NFL mock draft 2023: Updated first round projection ahead of bowl season
As the college football regular season comes to a close, NFL Draft prospects are putting the finishing touches on their draft stocks. Most guys will be playing in bowl games or opting out, so this is the last time they’ll be seen in true game situations until possibly the Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
There are five games left in the NFL regular season and things are coming down to the wire. — but oddly it’s more or less for positioning at this point, rather than a wild race to see who can get in under the wire. That’s not to say...
