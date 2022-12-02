ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SB Nation

The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

4 teams who could sign Baker Mayfield after he was released

Baker Mayfield is a free agent. On Monday the Carolina Panthers owned their horrible mistake and cut Mayfield, just six months after trading for him. Normally a terrible quarterback being released wouldn’t warrant any discussion, but Mayfield finds himself in the right place at the right time — and when it comes to wanting Baker Mayfield in December of 2022, the “right time” is synonymous with “weird time.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
SB Nation

Tommy Shelby would never settle for a tie

Taylor Heinicke strolled into MetLife Stadium before Sunday’s game against the New York Giants looking exactly like Tommy Shelby. In fact, one could be forgiven for thinking that he was walking into The Garrison, ready to talk business with his brother Arthur Shelby, in an episode of Peaky Blinders.
WASHINGTON, DC
SB Nation

College Football Playoff: Ohio State sneaks in as the top 3 remain the same

After weeks of speculation and conversation by college football pundits and the College Football Playoff committee, the final four teams are set. The 2023 College Football Playoff participants will be:. Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan Wolverines. TCU Horned Frogs. Ohio State Buckeyes. This means that in the Peach Bowl, Georgia will play...
COLUMBUS, OH
SB Nation

How the Bengals fixed their early-season passing woes

What a difference a few weeks makes. Back in early October, the Cincinnati Bengals were 2-3. They had losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys to start their season, and were coming off another loss in Week 5, to the Baltimore Ravens. Things seemed bleak, and talk of...
CINCINNATI, OH
SB Nation

How the 49ers took away the Dolphins’ greatest strengths

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers squared off in the ultimate ‘styles make fights’ battle. Offensive coaches from the same coaching tree, players traded to and from both teams and ideas being shared across the country made an already enticing matchup on-paper even better in reality. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

The Saints confuse Tom Brady early, but the veteran QB has the last laugh

At this point in his career, it takes a lot to really fool Tom Brady. Especially for four full quarters. However, the New Orleans Saints seem to be better at that than any other team. They almost pulled it off again against Brady, but in the closing seconds, the quarterback did just enough to shock the Saints, and the NFL world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

Andrew Luck helped me understand letting go of football

Growing up, I wanted to be Andrew Luck. As a 12-year-old watching Luck dominate at Stanford then immediately change the NFL as a rookie in Indianapolis, I told my parents that’s the kind of person that I wanted to be. Shoot, I even said I wanted to go to Stanford and major in architecture, just like him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SB Nation

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

There are five games left in the NFL regular season and things are coming down to the wire. — but oddly it’s more or less for positioning at this point, rather than a wild race to see who can get in under the wire. That’s not to say...

