Wilton Manors, FL

UPDATED: Christmas events, festivities and experiences to get you in the holiday mood ... South Florida-style

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3CSB_0jVEUcVl00
A house is seen neatly decorated for the holidays during a Water Taxi Holiday Lights Cruise in 2018. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

There’s a chance Santa Claus could be wearing shorts and flip flops here in South Florida.

Yes, our sub-tropical climate is a good thing, but it can make it a little tricky to get into the holiday spirit. To get into the mistletoe mood, you might want to catch some of these experiences.

Ticket prices do not include fees and taxes. And keep coming back as we’ll refresh this list over the next week or so.

Now-Dec. 18 — ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

In this production by New City Players five actors portray 50 characters. There is also a free hot cocoa bar at each show. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays with matinees at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Island City Stage, 2304 N Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors (65 and older) and $20 for students (under 25 with ID). 954-376-6114. NewCityPlayers.org .

Now-Dec. 18 — Dania Pointe’s holiday happenings

Dania Pointe is at 139 S. Compass Way in Dania Beach. DaniaPointe.com

  • The “Snowman Experience” sees real snowmen created on The Lawn at Dania Pointe — perfect for selfies — every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.
  • The “Let It Snow” event has a “snowfall” with 10-minute shows at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. on Sundays.
  • There will also be Holiday Night Markets on the Lawn from 5 to 11 p.m. every Friday until Dec, 23.
  • And there will be a special Holiday Artisan Market 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
  • The Menorah Lighting on the Lawn with the Chabad of Dania Beach will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with acrobats, balloon and face paint artists and a DJ.

Now-Dec. 18 — ‘Who’s Holiday: The Show Dr. Seuss Doesn’t Want You to See’

This one-woman show starring Sheba Mason — the love child of comedian Jackie Mason — is a raunchy take on whatever happened to Cindy Lou Who. In the show she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and all the twists and turns her life had taken since. The off-Broadway play was written by Fort Lauderdale/New York resident and playwright Matthew Lombardo . Showtime is 8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays with a 5 p.m. twilight matinee Sundays. Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $30. 954-678-1496. EmpireStage.com .

Now-Dec. 21 — O Christmas Tree

Thinking Cap Theatre will present this play with music — written by South Floridians Bree-Anna Obst and Nicole Stodard — which explores Cuban and Jewish traditions as well as the power of traditions and memories. The show will be staged at MAD Arts, 481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach. Tickets are $20-$40. ThinkingCapTheatre.org and EventBrite.com .

Now-Dec. 21 — The Mall at Wellington Green

The Mall at Wellington Green is at 10300 W Forest Hill Blvd,. Wellington. ShopWellingtonGreen.com . The holiday events include:

  • The Palm Beach County Music Teachers Association will present a “Musicthon” of local music students performing holiday hits in a free concert Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Macy’s Court.
  • Sensory Santa , a partnership with Autism Speaks, will be a Santa Claus visit in a sensory-friendly environment prior to regular shopping hours from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Ice Palace in Grand Court on Sunday, Dec, 4. There will also be games, family-friendly activities and healthy snacks. The event is free. You can make a reservation at ShopWellingtonGreen.com .
  • Menorah Lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at The District @ Wellington Green with the Chabad of Wellington and Rabbi Mendy Muskal. There will also be a bubble show, donuts and dreidels, music, family-friendly activities

Now-Dec. 24 — Wonderland at The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach

This park and event space on Fort Lauderdale beach at Las Olas Boulevard and A1A will have a variety of holiday experiences including photos with Santa, weekend Holiday Markets, book signings, Thursday night Christmas movies and Friday Night Sound Waves concerts. The yuletide slate of events culminates with a back-by-popular-demand “Christmas Eve with Sinatra” concert with Jeff Grainger, the Hoboken Band and “Marilyn Monroe” from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. By the way, The LOOP stands for “Las Olas Oceanside Park.” The events are free and open to the public, but there are reserved seating and VIP packages available for various pricing. For more information, go to TheLoopFLB.com , Facebook.com/theloopflb or Instagram.com/theloopflb .

Now-Dec. 30 — Holidays at The Square

The Square in downtown West Palm Beach will have nightly snowfalls and light shows by The Wishing Tree. The indoor/outdoor mall is at 700 S Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. TheSquareWestPalm.com .

Now-Dec. 31 — Tropical Holiday Trees at Mounts

Mounts Botanical Garden has an exhibition of three framed 8-15 foot tall trees festooned with hundreds of bromeliads, orchids and tropical botanicals. The trees will be on view 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission to the full garden is $12 for adults; $10 seniors, college students and military with ID; $5 for young people 6 to 17 and free for children under 6. At 531 North Military Trail, West Palm Beach. 561-233-1757. Mounts.org .

Now-Dec. 31 — Ferris the Ferris Wheel

This year the popular and iconic 35-foot, 700-ton holiday Sandi — a Christmas tree made of sand — in downtown West Palm Beach has an equally impressive neighbor, Ferris the Ferris Wheel. Rides are 6-10 p.m. daily (there will be daytime rides solely on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.) Tickets are $5 per ride (or $20 for unlimited rides per evening). Both Sandi and Ferris the Ferris Wheel are on the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. WPB.org .

Now-Jan. 1 — Zoo Lights

For the fourth year the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will reopen at 6 p.m. on select nights and feature a holiday celebration including photos with Santa, treats, a DJ dance party and “snow” will fall periodically in the Fountain Plaza. Tickets are $20 and $22 for adults; $15 and $18 for children 3-12 and free for toddlers 2 and under. At 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-547-9453. PalmBeachZoo.org .

Now-Dec. 31 — Water Taxi offers Holiday Light Cruises

Fort Lauderdale’s Water Taxi is again offering their seasonal “Winter Wonderland on the Water” where you tour the waterways looking at the Christmas lights on mansions along the Intracoastal with a departure at 6:30 p.m. There will also be live music and holiday-themed cocktails. 335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (between Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel). Metered parking within walking distance available at the 620 E. Las Olas Blvd. Garage and street metered parking on Las Olas Boulevard. Tickets are $40; children ages 3–11 are $15 (free for children under the age of 3). WaterTaxi.com/holiday-lights-cruises .

Dec.16 and 23 — Merry in Mizner

Every Friday in December Mizner Park will feature holiday entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. MiznerPark.com .

Dec. 14, 16 and 17 — City of Wilton Manors Holiday Festivities

Christmas events staged by Wilton Manors include (for more information, go to WiltonManors.gov ):

  • “Santa by Sea” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. on the Middle River will see Saint Nicholas coasting along the waterways along with his reindeer and helpers. The event will start at 1975 NE 15th Ave., Wilton Manors.
  • “Holiday Concert @ Mickel” on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Mickel Park will be a free concert by the Florida Pride Wind Ensemble. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 2675 NW Seventh Ave., Wilton Manors.
  • “Wilton Wonderland” on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m.-noon will be an event with family activities. 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors.

Dec. 18 — Arts Garage’s holiday events

The Arts Garage is at 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach. 561-450-6357. ArtsGarage.org .

Dec. 16-18 — Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents The Nutcracker

This North Miami Beach-based dance company will present their annual production of a ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s score of the holiday traditional story by Ernst Hoffmann. Choreographed and directed by maestro Vladimir Issaev, this staging spotlights the professional company’s own ballet stars performing the principal roles as well as a community cast made up of local character artists and children. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at The Parker, 707 N.E. Eighth St. in Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park). Tickets are $50 with $5 lap tickets for children 12 months of age and younger. 954-462-0222. ParkerPlayhouse.com .

Dec. 17 — ‘Holidays with the Housewives’

Ramona Singer, Margaret Joseph and Marysol Patton — stars from the Bravo-TV “Real Housewives” franchise — will engage in what is being billed as a “lively discussion” about life on television as well as play interactive holiday games with the audience. The event starts at 8 p.m. The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Tickets are $69-$99. There will be a VIP Meet & Greet and cocktail reception with the housewives, starting at 7 p.m. with tickets priced at $99 per person. TheStudioAtMiznerPark.com and Ticketmaster.com .

Dec. 17-18 — The Harid Conservatory’s Winter Performance

This performance will feature divertissements from Act II of “The Nutcracker” along with other ballets as well as modern and character dances starting at 3 p.m. each day. Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River Community High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton. Tickets are $30 and $35. ArtsInBoca.org .

Dec. 19-22 — Flagler Museum Holiday Evening Tours

Henry Flagler’s Gilded Age estate in Palm Beach will have after-hours tours. Carolers in period costumes will perform and guests will get a free Christmas cracker (a traditional table decoration in some United Kingdom countries that makes a snap sound when pulled apart). Tours start every 15 minutes starting at 6:30-7:15 p.m. One Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. Tickets are $50; $30 for children ages 17 and under. 561-655-2833 ext. 10. FlaglerMuseum.us .

Dec. 26 — A Drag Queen Christmas

This female impersonator show featuring stars from the drag-a-licious faux femme reality TV competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is returning to Fort Lauderdale for the eighth year. Showtime is at 8 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Southwest 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $45.78-$85.84. 954-462-0222. BrowardCenter.org.

There will be a show in Miami at the James L. Knight Center at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27. For more information, go to DragFans.com .

Dec. 28-29 — Cirque Dreams Holidaze

This annual show is a mix of Broadway-style musical and contemporary circus artistry as aerialists, acrobats and performers appear as reindeer, penguins, elves and jesters. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29 (which also has a 2 p.m. matinee) at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Southwest 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $29-$79 with $128 Spirit Club Level tickets. 954-462-0222. BrowardCenter.org .

