WSAW

We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average. The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike

(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator

MISO recovers its expenses, like those of its meetings, from ratepayers. In Indiana, that includes customers of AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy Indiana and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company — better known as NIPSCO. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury) An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees

The Wisconsin bear advisory committee voted down more than a dozen proposals from wildlife conservationists in its Nov. 30 meeting. (Screenshot | WisEye) Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon independent redistricting proposal clears key hurdle in path to 2024 ballot

Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle. People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday that a deadline for legal challenges to...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget

Despite surprisingly high gaming tax revenue throughout the pandemic, sales tax revenue is still projected to be about twice what the state collects from its tax on casino gambling revenue. (Photo: Ronda Churchill/Nevada Current) Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
NEVADA STATE
WausauPilot

Your Right to Know: Prehn records fight seeks accountability

More than a year and a half after the expiration of his term, Dr. Frederick Prehn continues to occupy a seat on the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources. His refusal to step down has allowed him to cast the deciding vote in key decisions related to wildlife management, PFAS water quality standards, and land acquisition, with other important issues on the horizon.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

It’s an honor to lead Alaska’s largest renewable resource, the Alaska Permanent Fund

The offices of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. are seen Monday, June 6, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) This October, I was provided the opportunity to serve as the executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. As a lifelong Alaskan, leading APFC is my childhood dream come true. From meeting with Gov. Hammond with my third-grade class in 1976, to receiving the benefits of the fund’s existence throughout my life, to now having the experience to manage the corporation is truly special.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A map demonstrates Obsidian Renewables proposed hydrogen hub spanning from Prineville, Oregon to Spokane and Wenatchee, Washington. (Illustration courtesy of Obsidian Renewables) A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?

It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
WSAW

Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
STEVENS POINT, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
WISCONSIN STATE

