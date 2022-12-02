ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsfromthestates.com

Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon independent redistricting proposal clears key hurdle in path to 2024 ballot

Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle. People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday that a deadline for legal challenges to...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Wisconsin gears up for a budget debate in the new year

Eyeing a state surplus topping $6 billion, Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature are both already putting down markers ahead of deliberations in 2023 on the state’s next biennial budget. They’re doing so in rare circumstances. “The state is in a much better position this year to...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays

Although the Idaho Legislature approved funding for the Empowering Parents Grant Program in February, less than $2 million has been distributed to applicants. (Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images) Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget

Despite surprisingly high gaming tax revenue throughout the pandemic, sales tax revenue is still projected to be about twice what the state collects from its tax on casino gambling revenue. (Photo: Ronda Churchill/Nevada Current) Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?

It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
newsfromthestates.com

VA to host town hall for Nevada veterans seeking PACT Act benefits

The Veterans Administration is hosting town halls in all 50 states this month to help veterans seeking benefits under the PACT Act. Dubbed “PACT Act Week of Action” the town halls will explain the PACT Act, legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in August that expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits and other hazards while serving in wars overseas.
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Scathing grand jury report on Loudoun schools assaults and more Va. headlines

• A former political consultant for ex-congressman Scott Taylor avoided prison time by pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges tied to a petition fraud scandal from Taylor’s 2018 election campaign.—Virginian-Pilot. • A grand jury report released Monday blasted the Loudoun County school system’s handling of a pair...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker

Speaker Dade Phelan speaks to the Texas House of Representatives during opening ceremonies as a legislative session begins on Jan. 12, 2021. (Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees

The Wisconsin bear advisory committee voted down more than a dozen proposals from wildlife conservationists in its Nov. 30 meeting. (Screenshot | WisEye) Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Civic engagement groups grow programs for immigrant and Black organizers

Layla Ahmed of TIRRC Votes working outside the Nashville Public Library Southeast Branch in Antioch. (Photo: John Partipilo) Layla Ahmed, a 2022 Vanderbilt University graduate, signed up to be a civic engagement coordinator for TIRRC Votes shortly after graduation, figuring her political science studies and prior volunteer experience on campaigns would come in handy across the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Who helped draft Virginia’s new history standards and more headlines

• Former Reagan education secretary William Bennett and several conservative-leaning groups were involved in drafting the new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, according to a newly released list.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Tourism Corporation, which stoked controversy by awarding a tourism ad...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates

A ballot dropbox at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street. File photo by Hannah Gaskill. Five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland who were leading just after Election Night ended up losing when the counting of mail-in and provisional ballots was concluded this week.
newsfromthestates.com

Missouri Democrats re-elect party chair following online feud over leadership

Shirley Mata, left, speaks with MIchael Butler after they were elected Saturday to lead the Missouri Democratic Party. Butler will be party chairman for another two years and Mata will be vice-chair. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) Missouri Democrats re-elected a party chairman for the first time in almost a decade Saturday...
MISSOURI STATE

