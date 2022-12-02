Read full article on original website
Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
Oregon independent redistricting proposal clears key hurdle in path to 2024 ballot
Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle. People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday that a deadline for legal challenges to...
Wisconsin gears up for a budget debate in the new year
Eyeing a state surplus topping $6 billion, Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature are both already putting down markers ahead of deliberations in 2023 on the state’s next biennial budget. They’re doing so in rare circumstances. “The state is in a much better position this year to...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, planned to retire this year after 30 years in the Legislature. (Juan Figueroa/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he will nominate retiring...
Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays
Although the Idaho Legislature approved funding for the Empowering Parents Grant Program in February, less than $2 million has been distributed to applicants. (Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images) Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents...
Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget
Despite surprisingly high gaming tax revenue throughout the pandemic, sales tax revenue is still projected to be about twice what the state collects from its tax on casino gambling revenue. (Photo: Ronda Churchill/Nevada Current) Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?
It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
VA to host town hall for Nevada veterans seeking PACT Act benefits
The Veterans Administration is hosting town halls in all 50 states this month to help veterans seeking benefits under the PACT Act. Dubbed “PACT Act Week of Action” the town halls will explain the PACT Act, legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in August that expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits and other hazards while serving in wars overseas.
Scathing grand jury report on Loudoun schools assaults and more Va. headlines
• A former political consultant for ex-congressman Scott Taylor avoided prison time by pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges tied to a petition fraud scandal from Taylor’s 2018 election campaign.—Virginian-Pilot. • A grand jury report released Monday blasted the Loudoun County school system’s handling of a pair...
Week of criticism for state board of education ends with offer of LGBTQ training
After Ohio’s State Board of Education heard days of criticism, along with legislation to potentially strip them of powers, the body is now preparing for yet another discussion on a resolution being seen as anti-trans. With that in mind, several groups representing LGBTQ youth and adults have offered a...
Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker
Speaker Dade Phelan speaks to the Texas House of Representatives during opening ceremonies as a legislative session begins on Jan. 12, 2021. (Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed...
Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees
The Wisconsin bear advisory committee voted down more than a dozen proposals from wildlife conservationists in its Nov. 30 meeting. (Screenshot | WisEye) Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals.
Civic engagement groups grow programs for immigrant and Black organizers
Layla Ahmed of TIRRC Votes working outside the Nashville Public Library Southeast Branch in Antioch. (Photo: John Partipilo) Layla Ahmed, a 2022 Vanderbilt University graduate, signed up to be a civic engagement coordinator for TIRRC Votes shortly after graduation, figuring her political science studies and prior volunteer experience on campaigns would come in handy across the state.
Who helped draft Virginia’s new history standards and more headlines
• Former Reagan education secretary William Bennett and several conservative-leaning groups were involved in drafting the new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, according to a newly released list.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Tourism Corporation, which stoked controversy by awarding a tourism ad...
Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day
People queued up during early voting in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff in Grady County. Laura Register/Georgia Recorder. A busy early voting period wrapped up Friday with more than 1.8 million Georgians having cast in-person votes in the runoff pitting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker. A large...
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates
A ballot dropbox at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street. File photo by Hannah Gaskill. Five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland who were leading just after Election Night ended up losing when the counting of mail-in and provisional ballots was concluded this week.
Missouri Democrats re-elect party chair following online feud over leadership
Shirley Mata, left, speaks with MIchael Butler after they were elected Saturday to lead the Missouri Democratic Party. Butler will be party chairman for another two years and Mata will be vice-chair. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) Missouri Democrats re-elected a party chairman for the first time in almost a decade Saturday...
More funding needed for Ohio early childhood education Head Start programs, study finds
In Ohio, less than one-third of children in poverty are enrolled in early childhood education Head Start programs, a national study found, and more investment is needed for the programs to succeed. The “State of Head Start and Early Head Start” report, done by the National Institute for Early Education...
Hoosiers share thoughts on Holcomb, abortion, public health in new survey
Gov. Eric Holcomb gestures at his desk in July 2022. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Less than half of Hoosiers who were interviewed for a new statewide survey said they approve of the job Gov. Eric Holcomb is doing in state office, according to a new report released Monday. Even fewer...
VA to host town halls nationwide and Pa., for vets exposed to toxic substances
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a series of town hall meetings in Pennsylvania and nationwide next week, urging veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances while on active duty to take advantage of a new federal law offering them services and health care. The benefits...
