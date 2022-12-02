Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
In April 2021, President Joe Biden announced a grand plan to erase the tuition bill for every community college student in America. It was a Bidenesque spin on the "free college" agenda, targeting community colleges, a cause dear to first lady Jill Biden, and the working class. But that plan was tossed in the dustbin along with much of the "Build Back Better" agenda. A year later, Joe Biden was back with a new plan that would subtract $10,000 from the balance held by nearly all federal student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for low-income students. But that plan was met with lawsuits from conservative groups and is currently on hold. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the case for February.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against 'Maternity Services for Veterans' Bill
On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding
A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members — which include Reps. Sean Casten […]
How to listen to arguments in North Carolina's nationally watched Supreme Court case
What to know about the case that goes before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
In secretary of state election, a contest between experience and reform
When New Hampshire lawmakers meet in Concord on Wednesday, they'll be encountering two anomalies: The first meeting of the most closely divided House in modern history, and the first secretary of state election in 46 years where Bill Gardner is not in the running. Gardner retired in January and appointed his longtime deputy secretary, Dave […] The post In secretary of state election, a contest between experience and reform appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
