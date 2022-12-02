Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Glowing snow tubing hill opening for season at Michigan farm: How to get tickets
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Get ready to go snow tubing at night with a colorful twist. The glowing tubing hill at Bowers School Farm opens for the season on January 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale today at noon. Located at 1219 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills,...
Easy to Spot, Detroit Area Music Venue’s Theme is Bright Pink
A new music venue recently opened in the Detroit area. But, don't look for a sign pointing you in the right direction. The venue, Big Pink, has no signage. Instead, you'll need to look for the distinctive pink lights shining from the exterior of the building. I learned about this...
Lions Honor Noodle the Pug with ‘Bones Game’ Against Jaguars
Saturday, the world of TikTok, and social media in general, got some shocking news... though we all knew it was likely coming someday - Noodle the Pug, who shot to fame on TikTok for his "Bones/No Bones Day" series, has sadly died. Noodle's owner posted about it, and almost instantly,...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Adopt a Pet for the Holidays!
As the holiday season approaches everyone loves spending time with family and friends and having a home to get comfy and relax in. Sadly, thousands of pets don’t have a loving home to relax in. Animals that don’t have a home are stuck in small cages by themselves for the holidays. There are over 250 animals in the Detroit Animal Shelter. These animals get here by being brought in by animal control found wandering the streets or by families giving them away.
Secret Santa couple gave out $12,000 this year, spreading Christmas joy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are real, and they just handed out $12,000 to those in need throughout Lincoln Park on Monday. A Secret Santa couple has been passing out $100 bills among the less fortunate each holiday season since 2007, but they do not want to be identified or given any credit for it. ...
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Michigan Big Ten Championship gear, where to get the best deals on T-shirts, sweatshirts
Now that the Wolverines have captured a back-to-back Big Ten championship with Saturday night’s big win over Purdue, it’s time for maize and blue fans to celebrate by showing their pride in some new championship gear. Fanatics has rolled out a new selection of short-sleeve T-shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts...
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching
DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23
Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The season of giving is here and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is kicking off a holiday promotion to keep children in need warm this winter. The promotion is called "Jackets for Joints." It runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18. To participate, customers can visit any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket for a three to 12-year-old. After customers donate a coat, they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50. The coats and jackets...
