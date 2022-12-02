ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
thedakotaplanet.com

Adopt a Pet for the Holidays!

As the holiday season approaches everyone loves spending time with family and friends and having a home to get comfy and relax in. Sadly, thousands of pets don’t have a loving home to relax in. Animals that don’t have a home are stuck in small cages by themselves for the holidays. There are over 250 animals in the Detroit Animal Shelter. These animals get here by being brought in by animal control found wandering the streets or by families giving them away.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PINCKNEY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching

DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23

Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The season of giving is here and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is kicking off a holiday promotion to keep children in need warm this winter. The promotion is called "Jackets for Joints." It runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18. To participate, customers can visit any Puff Cannabis location –  in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket for a three to 12-year-old. After customers donate a coat, they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50. The coats and jackets...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
