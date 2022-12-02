Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
Yardbarker
Lakers have internally discussed blockbuster trade with Bulls
The Lakers front office is interested in DeMar DeRozan. They may not have told the Bulls yet. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on his podcast that Lakers have had "internal discussions" about a deal with Chicago that would send Russell Westbrook and the team's 2027 and 2029 first-rounders for DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic.
Bulls' Zach LaVine's Stellar Performance Wasted in Loss to Kings
10 observations: LaVine breakout wasted in loss to Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls closed a rather grueling early-season six-game road swing with a 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Bulls went 2-4 on the aforementioned trip to drop their record on the...
Mock trade sends Alex Caruso to Warriors as Bulls tank for Wembanyama
The Chicago Bulls are off to a 9-12 start to the season as they sit as the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference. Compared to the beginning of last season, the Bulls are off to a complete opposite start as they’ve struggled out the gate with the same core group from last season.
"It was a breath of fresh air" — Kobe Bryant on his favorite part of playing in the Olympics
Many have been trying to imitate Kobe Bryant, but they're only mimicking one aspect of his game.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Bulls' 19-Point Second Half Comeback Falls Short Vs. Warriors
10 observations: Bulls comeback falls short vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' 119-111 road loss to the Golden State Warriors Friday night is truly in the eye of the beholder. One could look at the Bulls nearly mounting a 19-point second half comeback in the...
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Seahawks' Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III point fingers at each other in sideline spat vs. Rams
The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's top offenses this year, thanks in large part due to the emergence of both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. On Sunday against the rival Rams, however, the star teammates were not pleased with each other. Despite leading Los Angeles in the first half, Smith and Walker could be seen exchanging words -- and literally pointing fingers at each other -- in a moment of frustration.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine Are 'Untouchable' For Chicago Bulls
Despite all the trade rumors, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are untouchable for the Chicago Bulls.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports
Harper's 15 help Boston University take down Merrimack 68-54
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University's 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night. Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Damian Lillard scores 22 points in return, leads Trail Blazers to 116-100 win over Indiana Pacers: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard returned. The rest of the Portland Trail Blazers played at a high level despite coming off of a hard-fought victory Saturday night at Utah. And the result was a 116-100 win over Indiana Sunday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers used a 39-24 third quarter to build...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Mississippi State cracks the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Mississippi State remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — but probably not for much longer. The Bulldogs should enter those rankings Monday considering they're now 8-0 with two wins over top-50 KenPom.com teams under first-year coach Chris Jans. How high will MSU be?. Not sure. But,...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
FOX Sports
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Comments / 0