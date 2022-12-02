Read full article on original website
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing
The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
What's next for Phillies after the huge Trea Turner splash?
The Phillies got their heaviest lift out of the way first this offseason, making the much anticipated addition of Trea Turner on the first day of the Winter Meetings in San Diego. It’s a great start to free agency for the Phils but holes still remain, specifically on the pitching...
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday won the MLB's first-ever draft lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft next year.
How Phillies reportedly stole Trea Turner from Padres
Padres fans were probably sick of the Phillies after Bryce Harper & Co. sent them packing in the NLCS in five games, including a dramatic walk-off rain game dinger from MV3 himself. If San Diego was hoping for a Philly-free offseason to cleanse its collective palate... I've got bad news...
Chaim Bloom lays out his plan for Red Sox offseason
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of questions to answer during a crucial offseason for the club. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom attempted to provide some clarity Monday at the winter meetings in San Diego, Calif. Bloom discussed a number of topics, including All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts' free agency. He...
Report: What Red Sox offered Jose Abreu before Astros signing
The Boston Red Sox missed out on their reported "No. 1 outside target" in free agency when the Houston Astros signed Jose Abreu last week. As interested as they may have been in the veteran slugger, they apparently didn't come close to offering a competitive deal. Abreu inked a three-year,...
Phillies' huge reported deal for Turner has Bogaerts implications
The Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes just got a lot more interesting. The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a 11-year, $300 million contract with star shortstop Trea Turner, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported Monday. The Phillies, led by former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, were viewed...
Report: Giants offer Judge around $360M; Yankees are favorites
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes take a new twist just about every hour. On Tuesday morning, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported, citing sources, that San Francisco's big offer for Judge is around $360 million. The contract Judge eventually accepts from either team reportedly will be nine years in...
Phillies head to San Diego looking to bring home a game-changing shortstop
Just a month after their dreams of winning the World Series ended in Houston, Phillies officials head to San Diego this weekend looking for the improvements that they hope will fuel another deep postseason run in 2023. Baseball's winter meetings, killed by COVID in 2020 and a lockout in 2021,...
Report: NL West team emerges as 'serious suitor' for Bogaerts
Re-signing Xander Bogaerts is a top priority for the Boston Red Sox, but they have no shortage of competition for the All-Star shortstop's services. Bogaerts reportedly has garnered interest from several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. The Philadelphia Phillies were rumored as a potential destination prior to their signing of Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal on Monday.
Report: Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign free agent Tommy Kahnle
The Boston Red Sox weren't able to sign free agent relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle because they got outbid by the rival New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the Yankees got their man over the Red Sox on a two-year contract worth $11.5 million. Kahnle, who played...
Which teams could hinder Phillies' free-agent plans with their own?
Most offseasons, a player the caliber of Trea Turner would be the first prize of free agency. But this isn’t a typical winter, with former Yankees masher Aaron Judge hitting the market after a historic 62-homer season that nearly saw him win the Triple Crown. As MLB’s Winter Meetings...
Tomase: While Dombrowski signs superstars, Bloom distressingly aims smaller
The roster-building techniques of Red Sox baseball chiefs past and present were on display Monday at baseball's Winter Meetings in San Diego. In one suite at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, Dave Dombrowski talked around Philadelphia's pending 11-year, $300 million agreement with free agent shortstop Trea Turner, telling reporters that he believes in star power.
St Louis Cards announcer McLaughlin arrested on DWI charge
ST. LOUIS – Cardinals television announcer Dan McLaughlin was charged Monday as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated, a day after he was arrested in suburban St. Louis. Bond was set at $25,000, the Creve Coeur Police Department said. “We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was...
