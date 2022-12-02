Edwin Diaz made staying with Mets his top priority: 'We feel part of the family'

Edwin Diaz was the first big free agent domino to fall this winter, and the Mets closer didn’t want it any other way.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since signing his five year, $102 million deal, Diaz made it known that he wanted to stay put in Queens after a phenomenal contract season.

“The number one priority for me and my family was to stay in New York,” Diaz said. “We love the city of New York and we love the team and the organization. They treat us great. We feel part of the family.”

It seems improbable that Diaz and the Mets reached this point after his New York tenure got off to a disastrous start after being acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Mariners, but Diaz made himself back into a top closer in baseball in 2022, found his own signature entrance song, and was part of the most successful Mets team in seven years. After all of that, there was nowhere else he wanted to pitch.

“When I talked to Billy [Eppler] and Steve [Cohen] after the season, I let them know I want to stay here and to come back,” Diaz said. “They appreciated that. When the World Series started, we started talking, and we reached a deal really quickly. We knew what we wanted, and we were really pleased with the deal.”

