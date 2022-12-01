ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Co-Branded Credit Cards: What They Are and How They Work

Though Target, Costco and United aren't banks, they all offer credit cards to customers that provide special benefits and rewards on purchases. Co-branded credit cards are usually offered by a bank or financial institution in partnership with a brand. Co-branded credit cards may offer worthwhile perks to hardcore brand loyalists -- but they don't always hold up when compared with traditional credit cards. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the pros and cons of co-branded credit cards.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Thrillist

These Are the Best Cruise Ships in 2022, According to Cruise Experts

Just because cruise travel is back doesn't mean we're traveling on any old cruise ship. We want the crème de la crème, naturally. And according to the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, that's the Norwegian Prima. The 3,099-person capacity vessel, which boasts a 24-hour butler service and three-level...
TheStreet

These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs

Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
WanderWisdom

New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023

We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
CNBC

The best car insurance companies based on cost, coverage and service

Car insurance is a necessary expense for most Americans, since driving without it is illegal and public transportation options are limited outside of major U.S. cities. Insuring a vehicle can be costly, especially if you're a new driver or insuring a luxury car, but it can save you tens of thousands of dollars in case of damage or theft.
Business Insider

The best interest-earning bank accounts today: 6-month CDs paying up to 4.20% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by...
BoardingArea

The Best & Worst Premium Cards For Travel Insurance Coverage

All the major banks have at least one credit card they market to the sophisticated (rich) traveler. You’ll see promotional materials with models wearing designer sunglasses walking through a warmly lit tropical airport, pulling their overpriced carry-on bags. You know exactly what I’m talking about. While the banks...
CNET

8 Types of Credit Cards

There are countless credit cards to choose from, for all different types of spending and budgets. As such, it's important to know your spending habits and which aspects of your financial life you're looking to bolster by utilizing a credit card. Take a look at the typical features of each type of credit card.

