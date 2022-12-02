Read full article on original website
Cedric-Sandra Maney
4d ago
I think Verlander is going to price himself out of a good contract. No matter the year he just had, you can't dispute the fact he's nearly 40 and his good years are behind him.
8
Thunder Storms
4d ago
Very Lander has won a total of 1 game in all of his World Series games he's pitched. He's not worth big money.
6
Chuck Taylor
4d ago
After having the Cy Young year he had, he’s sitting pretty good looking for a 2-3 year contract. Remember he had the Tommy John surgery, he’s in great shape for his age. And if he’s used in a 4-5 day rotation, the man could have a good shot at multiple years of good starting work left. Gambling that much money though 🤯
4
