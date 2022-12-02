ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Cedric-Sandra Maney
4d ago

I think Verlander is going to price himself out of a good contract. No matter the year he just had, you can't dispute the fact he's nearly 40 and his good years are behind him.

Thunder Storms
4d ago

Very Lander has won a total of 1 game in all of his World Series games he's pitched. He's not worth big money.

Chuck Taylor
4d ago

After having the Cy Young year he had, he’s sitting pretty good looking for a 2-3 year contract. Remember he had the Tommy John surgery, he’s in great shape for his age. And if he’s used in a 4-5 day rotation, the man could have a good shot at multiple years of good starting work left. Gambling that much money though 🤯

