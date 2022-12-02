Read full article on original website
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and picks, the Utah Jazz gave off the impression that they would be a rebuilding team for years to come. Yet, somehow, the Jazz are still relevant a quarter of the way through the season. Thanks to...
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before 'MNF'
Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Anfernee Simons sets absurd Blazers scoring record not even Damian Lillard ever touched
Anfernee Simons exploded in the first half of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the process, he made franchise history that not even Damian Lillard has been able to achieve. The 23-year-old Simons scored 33 points for Portland in the first two quarters...
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit
The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to hire Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. It’s a somewhat curious hiring considering the Bearcats made the College Football Playoffs in 2021 and Satterfield went 25-24 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. Only time will tell if the Bearcats made the right call in replacing former head coach Read more... The post CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
The New York Knicks are in an interesting position. They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but missed the postseason in 2022. Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius...
NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him
Renowned YouTube JiDion trolled Blake Griffin by holding up a picture of Lana Rhoades' baby and Blake Griffin during one Boston Celtics game.
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
Isiah Thomas once shared what amazed him the most about Michael Jordan during the 1993 NBA Finals.
