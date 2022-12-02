ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!

Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
St. Cloud Park and Rec Hosting Pickleball Toy Drive

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Grab your friends and enjoy a friendly game of pickleball this weekend. St. Cloud Park and Recreation and the Northern Paddles Pickleball Club are hosting a Pickleball Toy Drive at Whitney Recreation Center. For the price of one new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
MINNESOTA STATE
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities

BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
BIG LAKE, MN
“Share the Spirit” Urgently Seeking Donors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Organizers of the annual “Share the Spirit” campaign from Catholic Charities of St. Cloud are urgently asking for help. The event pairs nominated families with donors that provide gifts in time for Christmas. This year, Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has received 290 referrals of families in need this year, and only 221 donors willing to adopt the families for Christmas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve

It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?

I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
MINNESOTA STATE
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

