Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud on Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two holiday events are planned for downtown St. Cloud this Thursday. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. in front of the River's Edge Convention Center. We have the Minnesota Center Chorale out there singing a number of Christmas songs, and I'll...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Opening Date Set for Downtown St. Cloud Starbucks Location
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We now know when the new Starbucks in downtown St. Cloud is expected to open. A company spokesperson tells WJON news that the coffee shop will open on February 3rd. They say the downtown St. Cloud Starbucks will employ about 25 people. The St. Cloud...
75th Annual Toys for Tots Still Accepting Donations, Applications
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is still time to register to get some help from an annual holiday program. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Valhalla Detachment of the Department of Minnesota Marine Corps League have teamed up once again for the annual Toys for Tots drive.
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
St. Cloud Park and Rec Hosting Pickleball Toy Drive
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Grab your friends and enjoy a friendly game of pickleball this weekend. St. Cloud Park and Recreation and the Northern Paddles Pickleball Club are hosting a Pickleball Toy Drive at Whitney Recreation Center. For the price of one new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation...
MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
Oxton To be Sworn In As New St. Cloud Police Chief
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will officially have a new police chief Monday evening. Jeff Oxton will be sworn in as the city's top cop during the St. Cloud City Council meeting. He takes over for Blair Anderson who held the job for the past 10 years. Oxton...
Country Lights Festival in Sartell Announces Special Dates Through December
The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season. Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it...
2.4-Million Packages Delivered From St. Cloud’s Amazon Station
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's been one-year since St. Cloud's Amazon delivery station opened. Site Manager Nick Lahti says last year the focus was on opening the facility and training employees. This year, it's been about growth and expansion. Our volume has increase substantially. Last year, we were doing...
Comic & Toy Show Coming To St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall In April
Make sure your favorite superhero costume is ready! A "Comic and Toy Show" is coming to St. Cloud's Crossroads Mall on April 15th and 16th. The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.
ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent. Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool. According to the district's...
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week. The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th. The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges...
“Share the Spirit” Urgently Seeking Donors
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Organizers of the annual “Share the Spirit” campaign from Catholic Charities of St. Cloud are urgently asking for help. The event pairs nominated families with donors that provide gifts in time for Christmas. This year, Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has received 290 referrals of families in need this year, and only 221 donors willing to adopt the families for Christmas.
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve
It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?
I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Wow! Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Take a Look, can You See It? [Photo]
When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0