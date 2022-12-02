Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
WTOP
No northern giant hornets found in 2022 in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Citizen trapping of northern giant hornets in northwest Washington ended Nov. 30 without any confirmed sightings of the hornets this year, state officials said Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Agriculture also said that no confirmed sightings of the hornets were reported nearby in British...
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
WTOP
After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The next phase of Frederick County’s relatively young experiment with charter government began on Monday, with the swearing-in of new County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (D) and the seven members of the county council.
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. shopping center vandalized with racist graffiti, swastikas
Law enforcement and community leaders say they’re responding to racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti discovered at a shopping center in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Friday morning. The hate speech targeting minority communities was found around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Riding Town Center, which is located at...
WTOP
1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting
Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
WTOP
Commuters in Fredericksburg warned of heavy traffic on I-95 northbound this week
Commuters in Fredericksburg, Virginia, should avoid driving on Interstate 95 early this week or risk being frozen in traffic. The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid I-95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area from Monday evening through the predawn hours Wednesday morning. Lane closures and temporary traffic patterns...
WTOP
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash
A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
WTOP
Incoming Prince George’s County Council leaders call it ‘a new day’
A younger and more progressive faction will set the agenda and lead the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Council after the first council meeting of the new legislative session Tuesday. Outgoing Chair Calvin Hawkins nominated Jolene Ivey to succeed him. That nomination was quickly seconded, but then was scuttled by...
WTOP
Prince William County school system, union engage in war of words
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board and the union seeking to represent its employees are in another contentious back-and-forth, this week over a critical press release from the union and a letter sent by school division attorneys in response.
WTOP
Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Villanova
Pennsylvania Quakers (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (3-5) BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Villanova Wildcats after Jordan Dingle scored 37 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-81 overtime loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Villanova has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more...
WTOP
Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
WTOP
Former Md. volunteer firefighter sentenced for setting vacant houses on fire
One of the former Maryland volunteer firefighters accused of working with other firefighters and civilians to set vacant Prince George’s County houses on fire has been sentenced for the 2019 and 2020 arsons. Jeremy Hawkins conspired with four other West Lanham Hills Volunteer Firefighters, along with two men outside...
WTOP
McCollum leads Siena against Georgetown after 27-point game
Siena Saints (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Javian McCollum scored 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Hoyas have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgetown is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Saints have gone...
WTOP
Md. State Police investigate deadly hit-and-run along I-95
Maryland State Police are looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima that they believe killed a Howard County man Sunday morning. It happened along southbound Interstate 95 near the Intercounty Connector in Prince George’s County shortly before 10 a.m. Officers who were responding to a report of a struck pedestrian found 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia. He was declared dead at the scene.
