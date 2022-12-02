ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?

Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

DC tries to lure more people back to downtown

Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

No northern giant hornets found in 2022 in Washington state

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Citizen trapping of northern giant hornets in northwest Washington ended Nov. 30 without any confirmed sightings of the hornets this year, state officials said Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Agriculture also said that no confirmed sightings of the hornets were reported nearby in British...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The next phase of Frederick County’s relatively young experiment with charter government began on Monday, with the swearing-in of new County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (D) and the seven members of the county council.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Loudoun Co. shopping center vandalized with racist graffiti, swastikas

Law enforcement and community leaders say they’re responding to racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti discovered at a shopping center in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Friday morning. The hate speech targeting minority communities was found around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Riding Town Center, which is located at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County school system, union engage in war of words

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board and the union seeking to represent its employees are in another contentious back-and-forth, this week over a critical press release from the union and a letter sent by school division attorneys in response.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Villanova

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (3-5) BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Villanova Wildcats after Jordan Dingle scored 37 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-81 overtime loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Villanova has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
WTOP

Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

McCollum leads Siena against Georgetown after 27-point game

Siena Saints (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Javian McCollum scored 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Hoyas have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgetown is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Saints have gone...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Md. State Police investigate deadly hit-and-run along I-95

Maryland State Police are looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima that they believe killed a Howard County man Sunday morning. It happened along southbound Interstate 95 near the Intercounty Connector in Prince George’s County shortly before 10 a.m. Officers who were responding to a report of a struck pedestrian found 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

