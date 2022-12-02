Attorneys for Indiana murder suspect claim evidence in case is 'anything but science'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Attorneys for the man charged with the February 2017 murders of two girls in Delphi, Ind. , are questioning the evidence against their client.

Attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi noted that the suspect, Richard Allen, gave a voluntary statement to a conservation officer in February of 2017, saying he had been on the bridge where Libby German and Abby Williams were known to have been on the same day they disappeared.

The bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams would later be found nearby.

Allen’s attorneys said nobody contacted Allen again until October 2022, when there was a search of his home, and police said they found a gun that matches an unspent bullet found near the bodies.

Baldwin and Rozzi said testing on what they called the “single magic bullet” is “anything but science.”

FBI officials, meanwhile, defended their investigators following questions about why it took nearly five years to focus on Allen.

The probable cause affidavit indicated a review of files led to follow-up on Allen.

At the same time, investigators were focusing on a man now in jail on child pornography charges, who was suspected of having been in contact with one of the girls on social media before the murders.

