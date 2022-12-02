ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestletalk.com

Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE

Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net

No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring

End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
nodq.com

Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW

During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star

Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
wrestlinginc.com

Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV

Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007

Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw

The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/8/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)

The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina Snuka. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Dustin Rhodes Reveals 2023 Will Be His Last Year Wrestling

As an active in-ring performer, Dustin Rhodes is hanging up his boots. The AEW star said that 2023 will be his final year as an in-ring performer at the Blizzard Brawl event on Saturday night. He revealed that he had around a year left on his AEW contract in November....
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On AEW Full Gear PPV Buy Estimates

AEW Full Gear took place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in. The pay-per-view buy estimates for AEW Full Gear 2022 have been revealed. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000...
NEWARK, NJ
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Announces Two Triple Threats with High Stakes for Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced two Triple Threats that will eventually lead to a new #1 contender being crowned for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Tonight’s RAW will feature two Triple Threats – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, plus Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Files ‘WWE Ring Leaders’ Trademark

WWE filed to trademark “WWE Ring Leaders” on December 1st. It is for organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs). Here is the description:. “Mark For: WWE RING LEADERS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE NXT House Show Results From Gainesville, FL 12/3/22

Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Gainesville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Women’s Title Match- Ivy Nile defeated Mandy Rose (c) via DQ, Mandy Rose retains the title. This turns into a 6-women tag team match. Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley & Roxanne Perez...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wrestlingheadlines.com

KC Navarro and Kylie Rae At Recent WWE Tryouts

WWE began holding tryouts yesterday from their Performance Center in Orlando Florida, and two big names were in attendance. According to PW Insider, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae took part in the tryout, who both have a ton of experience. Navarro finished up a run with MLW and has competed multiple times on AEW Dark.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed Having Multiple Catchphrases In AEW, Reveals Phrase That Is Similar To Steve Austin’s “What”

AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently sat-down with Alison Rosen from Your New Best Friend, where Bowens discussed a number of different wrestling-related topics, including how he and Max Caster have numerous catchphrases that are super popular with the AEW fanbase. Check out Bowens’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

