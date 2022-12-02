Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon
Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Phone Arena
Apple's glorious new AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest ever price
If for some reason you ignored our advice from a couple of weeks ago and decided not to pick up the second-gen AirPods Pro at their Black Friday 2022 price either before or on the big day, you're now getting another chance to do exactly that. Yes, Apple's latest (and...
Phone Arena
Google starts rolling out the first Pixel Watch OTA update: here's what it brings
Google has been doing a good job at slowly but surely smoothening its pebble-like wearable, the Pixel Watch, into a more well-rounded smartwatch. The latest Google Feature Drop update brought a few improvements like the Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app, Fitbit’s Sleep Profile (with Fitbit Premium), the ability to pin contacts from your Favorites in the Contacts app, and more.
Phone Arena
RedMagic 8 Pro specs leak tease Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 168W fast charging
Nubia is a company, which has historically pushed tech forward, for example with their Nubia Watch – the world’s first smartwatch with a flexible screen. But they also have a smartphone line called RedMagic, which targets gamers in particular. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has leaked some info...
Phone Arena
Google tests face-based search tool for the Photos app
Google is testing a new search tool on the Photos app. According to Android Police, some Android users have already seen the Lens button disappear from the app. The Lens option shows up at the bottom of the screen when you're looking at a picture. Lens is a search engine that conducts searches based on images instead of words. It also will help translate words that you've photographed from a sign.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program
It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Phone Arena
These 3 massive smartphone and tablet breakthroughs didn't happen in 2022, but likely will in 2023!
Here we are – already in the last few weeks of 2022. How this year flew by! And what a year it's been – we got new iPads that finally dropped the Lightning port, a new and exciting generation of foldable phones by Samsung, new Pixels by Google, and so much more…
Phone Arena
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
After Samsung updated the S20 series of phones to Android 13, it is now moved to releasing the latest security updates to the line-up too. The rollout has already begun for owners of the Galaxy flagships from 2020 across Europe, as reported from SamMobile. The firmware version of the SMR...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you still clear the recent apps on your phone?
Do you remember the time when opening two or three apps on your phone caused an Armageddon-like slowdown? I do; my first Android smartphone was an Xperia Ray with 512 MB of RAM, and even though it was super amazing for the time, it also lagged like crazy when dealing with heavy apps.
Phone Arena
Google's Duplex on the Web is going to the graveyard
Another day - another Google service heads to the holy pastures. Duplex on the Web, a Google service that lets users use the Google Assistant to order food, book movie tickets, and more, is being discontinued. According to an official statement from Google to our good friends at TechCrunch, as of December, Duplex on the Web and any automation features will no longer be supported.
Phone Arena
Google working on faster OTA updates for its Pixel line
Looking to reduce the time it takes a Pixel user to install an OTA (over-the-air) update, Google has submitted new patches to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) gerrit. According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman and Android Police, the patches took ten minutes or 43% off the time required to install a 2.2GB OTA update on a Pixel 6 Pro. The patches also reduced the time it took to install an incremental 376MB update to 16 minutes from 22 minutes (a 27% reduction).
Phone Arena
Apple makes big changes to App Store pricing and adds 700 new price points
Apple has upset the apple cart, so to speak, with the largest number of changes ever made at a single time to App Store prices. Developers now have 700 additional price points to work with and Apple is giving them new tools making it easier to set prices in a different country and even manage the tricky world of foreign exchange. The new pricing changes will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today. It will be available starting in the spring of 2023 for all other apps and in-app purchases.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
With nearly three weeks still to go (as we write this), you obviously have plenty of time left to consider and even reconsider your options for Christmas gifts for the entire family and, well, actually buy everything. Of course, that can all change a lot faster than you think, and...
Phone Arena
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Phone Arena
Telegram drops SIM requirement for sign-ups, adds temporary QR codes
Telegram has just pushed out another update that brings significant changes not just to the app, but also to the sign-up process. Up until now, you were required to have a SIM card in order to create a Telegram account. Starting today, this requirement has been removed, thus allowing users to own a Telegram account without a SIM card.
Phone Arena
Dreamy new deal knocks the bezelicious Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic under $200 with LTE
Whether or not you consider the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro the overall best smartwatches for Android phones right now, the commercial release of Samsung's latest top-shelf Apple Watch alternatives a few months back made one unquestionably cool thing possible this holiday season. We're talking, of course, about...
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly sold 4 million+ AirPods Pro 2 units in just a little over a week
If you thought Apple's crushing dominance of the global "high-level" smartwatch market between July and September 2022 was impressive (which it absolutely was), prepare to get your mind blown (again) by the latest quarterly true wireless earbuds sales numbers. These are not remarkable in the least on the whole, adding...
Phone Arena
Big OnePlus 11 leak shows alleged final design, reveals more secrets
The next big thing from OnePlus will be a flagship phone called the OnePlus 11 and while the company is dropping the "Pro" from the name, this is very much a top-tier device powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and coming in the first quarter of 2023, according to a fresh new leak.
Phone Arena
Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs
The Google Pixel Fold announcement and release date are fast approaching, it seems, as a new Google phone codenamed Felix has appeared at Geekbench, and that internal title often being associated with Google's upcoming handset with foldable display made by Samsung. The benchmark listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, includes a test...
Phone Arena
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung has been doing a great job providing its customers with Android 13 updates. If you own a Galaxy phone eligible for One UI 5, sooner or later you’re going to receive the update. Today, it’s one of the cheapest Samsung 5G phones that it’s getting the Android 13 treatment, the Galaxy A42 5G.
Comments / 0