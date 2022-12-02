Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Endoluxe, Mayo Clinic partner on AI research
Imaging company Endoluxe has entered into a know-how agreement with Rochester, Minn.- based Mayo Clinic to research the uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the treatment of bladder cancer. Through the agreement, Mayo Clinic will use the Endoluxe Visualization System, a tool that utilizes AI to provide clinicians...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawsuit, new clients, VA troubles: What Oracle Cerner has done in past month
From being ordered to stand trial in a brain damage lawsuit to picking up several new hospital clients, here are 12 headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past month. 1. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec....
beckershospitalreview.com
Virtual & automated care's role in solving for the ongoing staffing shortages
Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with a shrinking and burned-out workforce while simultaneously working to fulfill their missions of delivering high-quality care and expanding access. That has prompted a need for innovative solutions that can extend the reach of traditional care. At an executive session sponsored by Amwell at the...
beckershospitalreview.com
How home- and community-based remote patient monitoring can boost value-based care
Remote care tools and programs have been around for years, but the benefits they offer to providers in today's value-based care (VBC) environment are only now becoming apparent. During a November webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by TytoCare, Joe Brennan, senior director of provider solutions at TytoCare,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer seeks FDA clearance for pediatric omicron booster
On Dec. 5, Pfizer applied for the FDA's emergency use authorization on its updated COVID-19 booster for children between 6 months and 4 years old. Like the company's omicron-focused boosters that were authorized a few months ago, these vaccine candidates are engineered to target omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. As of Dec. 3, BA.5 accounts for 13.8 percent and BA.4 makes up 0 percent of COVID-19 infections. In mid-November, omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 surpassed the "sister variants" in prevalence.
beckershospitalreview.com
Drugmaker didn't expect weight-loss drugs to go viral as supply flounders
Denmark-based Novo Nordisk wasn't prepared for Wegovy and Ozempic — which are approved for weight-loss and diabetes, respectively — to go viral, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. Because demand for the two FDA-approved drugs skyrocketed, they're both in shortage and the drugmaker has missed out on...
beckershospitalreview.com
New digital health CPT codes launching in 2023
As medicine continues its digital shift, new billing codes are being added next year for specialties like remote therapeutic monitoring and digital ophthalmology. "The [Current Procedural Terminology] code set does move at the pace of medicine, and it continues to evolve and keep pace with all of the changes,” said Leslie Prellwitz, the American Medical Association's director of CPT content management and development, in a Dec. 5 AMA article.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hartford HealthCare to launch healthcare startups with new venture capital partnership
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with venture capital firm Connecticut Innovations to help launch healthcare startups. Hartford HealthCare and Connecticut Innovations will work together to strengthen CI's Innovation Lab by locating and funding innovative healthcare companies. The aim is to improve healthcare outcomes for patients and drive economic development in Connecticut, according to a Dec. 6 press release Hartford HealthCare shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS tests technology for remote pharmacists to review prescriptions
CVS Health has equipped a majority of its 9,000 pharmacies with technology for its workers to review and enter prescription information without being in the store, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. The retail pharmacy chain said the technology maintains requirements for patient privacy as it allows its workforce...
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM companies Meduit, JP Recovery Services merge
JP Recovery Services has joined Meduit, and the combined companies aim to provide a full spectrum of revenue cycle services to healthcare organizations in 48 states. JP Recovery Services provides accounts receivables management, billing and extended business office services to more than 70 hospitals, physicians groups and private practices across the U.S., according to a Dec. 5 Meduit news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
How a dynamic patient billing system increases profitability and customer satisfaction
The rise of high-deductible health plans has made patients the number one payer for some healthcare organizations, creating a necessary shift in the way that providers are collecting payments to ensure both financial stability and patient satisfaction. During a Zotec Partners-sponsored session at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Scale and profit: Getting outcomes from your digital health venture
2021 was a mega year for digital health funding. With the COVID-19 pandemic driving huge demand for virtual and convenient services, digital health companies raised $29 billion. This year funding has begun to slow, with $10 billion raised in the first half, and average investments dropping by 25%. Before cutting...
beckershospitalreview.com
Supply chain issues may be easing even as economic activity contracts, report suggests
While economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, there were some signs of optimism that supply chain issues may generally be easing, a key U.S. economic report showed Dec. 5. The November 2022 "Manufacturing ISM Report on Business," issued by...
beckershospitalreview.com
IHI starts National Coalition for Equity in Healthcare with AMA, Race Forward
The Institute for Healthcare Improvement has partnered with the American Medical Association and others to create Rise to Health: a National Coalition for Equity in Healthcare, which launched Dec. 6. The coalition, which includes Race Forward, seeks to improve equity not only for patients, but for staff by reducing what...
beckershospitalreview.com
The future hospital pharmacist
It's time for a rebrand, hospital pharmacy directors told Becker's. "CEOs and COOs at systems have noticed that the pharmacist can really wear two coats as a leader," Todd Karpinski, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System, said. "They can work closely with clinical staff, physicians and nurses with the white coat, but also certainly understand the business operations and the finances and wear the suit coat."
beckershospitalreview.com
Women, minorities underrepresented in some COVID-19 trials: 4 takeaways
Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center published the first meta-analysis of COVID-19 treatment and prevention clinical trials Dec. 5. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined 122 U.S.-based clinical trials, involving more than 175,000 participants, for COVID-19 vaccines or treatments. Trials were published between October 2019 and February 2022. Here...
beckershospitalreview.com
Remote work is slowing CDC overhaul, leaders say
A heavily remote workforce may be slowing an overhaul of the CDC, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 5. In April, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced plans to make the agency more nimble and simplify its messaging, acknowledging an insufficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Politico reported that limited authority, congressional inaction and resistance from longtime staffers was slowing reform.
beckershospitalreview.com
AI can use 1 x-ray to determine 10-year heart disease risk, researchers say
Researchers developed a deep learning artificial intelligence model that can predict the 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease using a single X-ray. The AI, known as CXR-CVD risk deep learning model, was presented Nov. 29 at the annual meeting of Radiological Society of North America, according to a news release from the group.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lifespan reports Q4 $46M loss, sustaining 2022 decline
Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan reported multimillion dollar losses both for the fourth quarter and full year amid a familiar litany of labor and supply shortages as well as investment losses. While the group's fourth quarter ending Sept. 30 saw a net overall loss of $45.6 million, the equivalent loss for the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Closing pediatric units is short-sighted and reflects a broken system
While hospital systems focus on more lucrative adult care operations, often sacrificing pediatric care in the process, the consequences of such decisions are often ignored, Brenna Miller, a health communications specialist at think tank the Lown Institute, wrote on its site Dec. 5. Pediatric centers across the country are under...
