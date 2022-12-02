Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
thepalmspringspost.com
‘Upscale and chic’ pickleball club planned for Palm Springs could be first in a nationwide chain
Pickleball players rejoice — your options in Palm Springs are about to expand with what could be the first in a national chain of private clubs aimed at providing an exclusive experience for players of the increasingly popular sport. An ownership group led by local entrepreneur Lauri Kibby said...
recordgazette.net
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
Fontana Herald News
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in December
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Hombres G will be performing. Hombres G is a Spanish pop-rock band formed in Madrid and considered one of Spain's most prominent pop groups. Other shows include:. • Thursday,...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $42 Million, This World Class Estate inside The Madison Club comes with The Mature Landscape and Breathtaking Views in La Quinta, California
53804 Ross Avenue Home in La Quinta, California for Sale. 53804 Ross Avenue, La Quinta, California is a one of a kind warm and stylish resort-like contemporary inside the Madison Club with sensational views everywhere including from the championship pickleball soft court. This Home in La Quinta offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 53804 Ross Avenue, please contact Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
30th annual Indio Tamale Festival to begin in new location
The 30th annual Indio International Tamale Festival was scheduled to begin Thursday at a new location with a festive holiday night market featuring live music, carnival rides and food. The night market will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while the festival will begin Saturday...
d23.com
JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design
Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
thepalmspringspost.com
Public hearing on Dream Hotel project scheduled for City Council’s Monday meeting
One of several stalled hotel projects in the city could take a step forward Monday evening after the public gets another chance to weigh in. Driving the news: Developers of The Dream Hotel near The Palm Springs Convention Center are seeking to amend a previously approved final development plan as they look to kickstart a project that first began in 2015 but has languished for roughly three years.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Joshua Tree’s Insta-Famous Monument House is Open to the Public for the First Time Ever
Known for its colorful and geometric exterior, the Insta-famous Monument House in Joshua Tree, Calif. is now available to the public for rent. The home was originally designed by Josh Schweitzer as a private retreat for the owner’s friends and family, so tourists have only been able to admire the remarkable architecture from afar. Now, anyone can stay a night—or two—inside the iconic home.
viatravelers.com
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
knewsradio.com
Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably
Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs
A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Jewish Family Service to Serve Lunch in DHS
PALM SPRINGS — In another program to help bring socialization and education to Coachella Valley seniors, Jewish Family Service of the Desert announced the launch of a new location of the ever-popular Let’s Do Lunch! program at the Desert Hot Springs Senior Center beginning Dec. 13 and ongoing on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
knewsradio.com
Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County
Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio
It's a little pig in a big city! A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue. Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place. The post Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
KTLA.com
Animal rescuers save kitten stuck in column of Coachella home
An animal services officer in Riverside County rescued a kitten who found itself trapped inside a column chamber of a home in Coachella Friday. The homeowner called the Riverside County Department of Animal Services after hearing the faint sound of meowing coming from inside a column of their home on Lorenza Lane.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
