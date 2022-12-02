Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW
WWE will determine new #1 contenders on next week’s RAW episode. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley has been announced for next Monday night. The winner will earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss will also take place on next week’s...
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
EC3 Names Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
The Nexus, a group of NXT “rookies” that included wrestlers like Wade Barrett, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Bray Wyatt, was the focus of a notable storyline due to John Cena’s interest in the WWE NXT developmental brand. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3...
WWE House Show Results from Petersburg, VA 12/4/2022
Thanks to Paul Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Petersburg, Virginia at the VSU Multipurpose Center:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/8/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina Snuka. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
WWE NXT Opener Revealed for Tomorrow Night, Updated Card
The Wild Card match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The Wild Card match will see Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase compete to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will open tomorrow’s broadcast.
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
WWE NXT House Show Results From Gainesville, FL 12/3/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Gainesville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Women’s Title Match- Ivy Nile defeated Mandy Rose (c) via DQ, Mandy Rose retains the title. This turns into a 6-women tag team match. Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley & Roxanne Perez...
Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed Having Multiple Catchphrases In AEW, Reveals Phrase That Is Similar To Steve Austin’s “What”
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently sat-down with Alison Rosen from Your New Best Friend, where Bowens discussed a number of different wrestling-related topics, including how he and Max Caster have numerous catchphrases that are super popular with the AEW fanbase. Check out Bowens’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
KC Navarro and Kylie Rae At Recent WWE Tryouts
WWE began holding tryouts yesterday from their Performance Center in Orlando Florida, and two big names were in attendance. According to PW Insider, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae took part in the tryout, who both have a ton of experience. Navarro finished up a run with MLW and has competed multiple times on AEW Dark.
Vickie Guerrero Says She Would Love To Do More As A Manager In AEW, Wants To Play Cougar Role
The legendary Vickie Guerrero recently joined Pro Wrestling Illustrated for a conversation about her illustrious career, including her thoughts on being a manger in AEW, how she wishes she could be doing more, and how she wants to play a cougar type role for the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania
Rapper Bad Bunny stole the show at WWE WrestleMania 37 with an outstanding performance in a tag team match. The Miz and John Morrison were defeated by Bunny and Priest. In a video that was uploaded to WWE’s TikTok account, Priest discussed his initial feelings after learning that he would be teaming with the rap star:
Alicia Atout Discusses What She’s Learned About Herself Since Joining MLW
MLW backstage reporter Alicia Atout recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about her time with the promotion, which included Atout discussing how much MLW has grown since she joined, and what she has learned about herself in the process. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How...
Dustin Rhodes Reveals 2023 Will Be His Last Year Wrestling
As an active in-ring performer, Dustin Rhodes is hanging up his boots. The AEW star said that 2023 will be his final year as an in-ring performer at the Blizzard Brawl event on Saturday night. He revealed that he had around a year left on his AEW contract in November....
Claudio Castagnoli Addresses Reports That William Regal Is Leaving AEW: “We Have To Wait and See”
AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how the Swiss-Superman feels after hearing reports that his mentor, William Regal, is leaving AEW and headed back to WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
