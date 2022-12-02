Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting
Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
coladaily.com
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car on school campus
Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has announced the arrest of Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington, for a weapons law violation. Officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Rd. According to officials, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip Friday that...
WRDW-TV
wach.com
Two Orangeburg County teens arrested, suspected of Estate Court homicide
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Orangeburg County teens have been arrested after officials connected them to a 'suspicious death' at an Estate Court residence late November. Officials said Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have each been charged with murder. Mack is additionally charged with possession of...
WRDW-TV
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WIS-TV
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
abccolumbia.com
Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery
CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
wach.com
SC man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A Gaston man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of accessory to burglary and malicious injury to property. Joel Weston Dowd, age 39 of Gaston assisted other individuals in stealing firearms from a home in the Gaston area of Lexington County on May 13.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
One person dead after fatal collision in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday around 4:30 am on Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2014 GMC SUV and 2004 Infinity Sedan were both traveling North on Ousleydale Road when the two vehicles […]
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
coladaily.com
Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop
Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
coladaily.com
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes
A 45-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina, the evidence presented to the...
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash in Aiken County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley. A 2004 Toyota Highlander sport utility was traveling east...
WIS-TV
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 74-year-old Richland County man is dead after being hit by a driver who was trying to flee from police this morning. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Shylek Pringle drove away from deputies during a traffic stop after speeding through a school zone.
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
Coroner identifies 4-year-old killed while crossing road in Aiken County
MONETTA, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a child that attempted to cross a South Carolina highway has died after being hit by an SUV. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, the child, identified as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart, was walking with siblings along Columbia Highway North (U.S. 1) near Academy Street around 11:40 a.m. when Stewart attempted to cross the highway.
