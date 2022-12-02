Read full article on original website
NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday
Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Jon Robinson's Tennessee Titans firing was about far more than A.J. Brown | Opinion
The Tennessee Titans' window has been closing because of a lack of talent and depth, an inevitable consequence of poor draft classes and decisions.
Vikings Fans Will Need to Change Their Plans for Week 15
Minnesota Vikings fans will need to change their plans for Week 15 when the Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The game was initially scheduled for 12 PM CST on Sunday, December 18th. However, with the NFL now flexing schedules, the league has changed to date and time to 12 PM CST on Saturday, December 17th.
Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure. The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Panthers release Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that due to the passer's professionalism, the team honored Mayfield's request for a release, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Wilks said the request came after the coach informed the team that Mayfield would drop to third on the depth chart.
Clemson's Uiagalelei enters transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced Monday that he entered the transfer portal. Uiagalelei, the nation's top-ranked pocket passer in the 2020 class, struggled in the final stretch of the 2022 season and was benched for freshman Cade Klubnik in multiple games. Uiagalelei tossed only five touchdowns against five interceptions while completing 59% of his passes in the final six contests of the campaign.
CFB Bowl Tracker: See where your team is headed for postseason play
With the 2022 regular season officially over, it's time for postseason college football action. The full slate of 42 games and the national title contest kicks off on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl. Here's the full list of matchups for bowl season:. Bowl Date Team Team. Bahamas Bowl Dec....
UConn’s Azzi Fudd Suffers Right Knee Injury
The standout guard was hurt during Sunday’s game against Notre Dame.
Watch: Ryan Reaves reading Wild lineup is super intense
The enforcer arrived at the Wild last month following a trade from Rangers.
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 14, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on...
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Liberty hires Coastal Carolina's Chadwell as head coach
Liberty hired Coastal Carolina sideline boss Jamey Chadwell as its next head coach, the program announced Sunday. Chadwell signed a seven-year deal worth more than $4 million annually, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Liberty was on the hunt for a head coach after losing Hugh Freeze to Auburn on Tuesday....
Lamar Jackson week-to-week with knee injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered week-to-week after suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday. Harbaugh added that it's "less likely" that Jackson will play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It's going to be a weekly thing," Harbaugh said. "As the week...
Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team
Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Buries power-play marker
Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. The Oilers' power play won them the game in the second period, with Nugent-Hopkins cashing in a tally at1:25 of the frame. Since the start of November, he's produced six goals and nine assists, including seven power-play points, in 16 games. He's at 26 points (13 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 25 contests overall.
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Boston College's Jurkovec transferring to Pitt
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is transferring to Pittsburgh, he confirmed to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Jurkovec started 16 games in three years with the Eagles, completing 404 passes for 5,183 yards and 35 touchdowns. He spent the previous two years at Notre Dame. "I'm thankful to coach (Pat) Narduzzi...
Eagles' Brown relishes win over Titans: 'It's been personal since the trade'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was looking forward to today's game against the Tennessee Titans - his first against his former team. "This one meant a lot to me," Brown said after the game, according to John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia. "I'd be lying to you to say I didn't circle this game."
