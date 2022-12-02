Read full article on original website
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to ring following release from jail: ‘Never stop fighting’
TEMPE, Ariz. — If only for one night, Cain Velasquez was back home, doing what he loves. In his first public appearance after being granted bail in his attempted murder case, Velasquez wrestled in a three-on-three pro wresting match with Lucha Libre AAA, which took place Saturday at the Mullett Arena near Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University.
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
WWE NXT Opener Revealed for Tomorrow Night, Updated Card
The Wild Card match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The Wild Card match will see Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase compete to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will open tomorrow’s broadcast.
Video: Stephen Thompson gets stitched up in aftermath of UFC on ESPN 42 battle
To the surprise of virtually no one, Stephen Thompson needed to see a doctor in the moments immediately after leaving the octagon in a crazy UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage over Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) in Saturday’s welterweight main event at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and snapped a two-fight skid to get back on track.
WWE House Show Results from Petersburg, VA 12/4/2022
Thanks to Paul Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Petersburg, Virginia at the VSU Multipurpose Center:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor.
