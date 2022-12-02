Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
WWE House Show Results from Petersburg, VA 12/4/2022
Thanks to Paul Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Petersburg, Virginia at the VSU Multipurpose Center:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor.
EC3 Names Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
The Nexus, a group of NXT “rookies” that included wrestlers like Wade Barrett, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Bray Wyatt, was the focus of a notable storyline due to John Cena’s interest in the WWE NXT developmental brand. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3...
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/8/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina Snuka. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Renee Paquette Reveals Multiple AEW Contracts, Length of the Deals, Talks with WWE, More
Renee Paquette is currently working under two contracts with AEW. Paquette recently appeared on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, and revealed that she is signed to a three-year contract with AEW, as a producer and a talent. Paquette has two different deals with AEW, one for each role.
WWE NXT Opener Revealed for Tomorrow Night, Updated Card
The Wild Card match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The Wild Card match will see Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase compete to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will open tomorrow’s broadcast.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Elimination Chamber
WrestleTix noted the show is now effectively sold out, following the general public sale on December 2. WWE has also sold a lot of tickets for Royal Rumble as the event recently broke the record for the largest gate for a Royal Rumble event. Elimination Chamber will take place on the road to WrestleMania 39, which will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
Claudio Castagnoli Addresses Reports That William Regal Is Leaving AEW: “We Have To Wait and See”
AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how the Swiss-Superman feels after hearing reports that his mentor, William Regal, is leaving AEW and headed back to WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Update On AEW Full Gear PPV Buy Estimates
AEW Full Gear took place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in. The pay-per-view buy estimates for AEW Full Gear 2022 have been revealed. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000...
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania
Rapper Bad Bunny stole the show at WWE WrestleMania 37 with an outstanding performance in a tag team match. The Miz and John Morrison were defeated by Bunny and Priest. In a video that was uploaded to WWE’s TikTok account, Priest discussed his initial feelings after learning that he would be teaming with the rap star:
Former WWE Referee Criticizes The Elite’s Shots At CM Punk
On the November 23, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) took shots at CM Punk during their trios title match with Death Triangle in Punk’s hometown. They recently returned from suspension due to their All Out brawl with Punk. Former WWE referee Jimmy...
Peacock Adds Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings Compilation
WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Emma, Roddy Piper, and Mick Foley, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
Colt Cabana Details What Happens When There Are “Bad Apples” In A Wrestling Locker Room
AEW star Colt Cabana recently joined the Work Of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former NWA National champion giving details on what happens to talents who are “Bad Apples” in a wrestling locker room. That and more from Cabana’s interview can be found in the highlights below.
Former WWE Writer Knocks Seth Rollins For “Wearing Women’s Clothing”
Seth Rollins dropped the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series to Austin Theory. Rollins appeared on Raw this week to confront Theory, who was celebrating his title win. Rollins’ attire caught former WWE lead writer Vince Russo’s attention as he was speaking on...
Zelina Vega Discusses The Freedom WWE Allows For Her Promos
Zelina Vega was a recent guest on the “That’s Dope” podcast to discuss several topics, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon putting trust in her for her promos and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. What it’s like at a WWE TV...
KC Navarro and Kylie Rae At Recent WWE Tryouts
WWE began holding tryouts yesterday from their Performance Center in Orlando Florida, and two big names were in attendance. According to PW Insider, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae took part in the tryout, who both have a ton of experience. Navarro finished up a run with MLW and has competed multiple times on AEW Dark.
