wksu.org
Cleveland Museum of Natural History unveils new entrance, upgrades as part of renovations
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History debuts its new, glacier-inspired entrance Wednesday as well as other upgrades inside. “We're going to look a little less like a dentist’s office,” said CEO Sonia Winner. “It [was] mid-century-not-so-modern. And now it will be a gateway to science and nature.”
wksu.org
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
wksu.org
Cleveland firefighter's death prompts push to change criminal penalties for vehicular homicide
The death of a Cleveland firefighter fatally struck on I-90 East last month while responding to an accident has prompted Ohio legislators to consider a change to the state’s penalties for drivers convicted of hitting and killing first responders. The Ohio House already passed the bill, and the Senate...
wksu.org
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
wksu.org
Cleveland students work together to find solutions to gun violence
When 100-plus students from 23 Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools at a forum Tuesday on gun violence were asked to stand up if they or someone they know had been affected by gun violence, few were left sitting. The students came to East Professional Center for the forum where they...
wksu.org
Summit Metro Parks takes first steps in Gorge Dam removal project
The Gorge Dam removal project began Monday with the removal of trees in a former de facto dumpsite at Cascade Valley Metro Park. The 35-acre space in the Chuckery Area of the park will be used to hold approximately 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sediment that rests behind the Gorge Dam in the Cuyahoga River.
wksu.org
Cleveland City Council approves police commission members
More than a year after Cleveland voters approved Issue 24, creating a police oversight board with authority over officer discipline and department policies, city council approved Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees to the new board at their meeting Monday night. Each of Bibb’s ten nominees appeared in front of...
wksu.org
Akron superintendent says schools are boosting security in wake of student with gun in school
Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said Monday evening that the school district is moving to routine use of metal detectors and backpack checks in all middle and high schools after two schools were locked down Monday due to a student carrying a gun. Fowler-Mack said the seventh-grade student was...
wksu.org
At a 'standstill,' Cleveland singer-songwriter Erin Burke wants to recommit to her music
This story is part of a series of on-the-street interviews conducted by Xeaiver Bullock, a student at Lake Erie College and a 2022 Ideastream Public Media summer intern, as part of Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Us" initiative to tell stories Northeast Ohioans want to tell. Erin Burke, 28, has...
wksu.org
Cleveland Clinic reports first HIV-positive kidney transplant in Northeast Ohio
The Cleveland Clinic has successfully transplanted a kidney from a donor with HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, to an HIV-positive recipient in one of the first such transplants in Ohio. The transplant would have been unthinkable to doctors in the 1990s, due to the stigma around the disease, said Dr....
