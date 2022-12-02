ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

wksu.org

Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year

Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland students work together to find solutions to gun violence

When 100-plus students from 23 Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools at a forum Tuesday on gun violence were asked to stand up if they or someone they know had been affected by gun violence, few were left sitting. The students came to East Professional Center for the forum where they...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Summit Metro Parks takes first steps in Gorge Dam removal project

The Gorge Dam removal project began Monday with the removal of trees in a former de facto dumpsite at Cascade Valley Metro Park. The 35-acre space in the Chuckery Area of the park will be used to hold approximately 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sediment that rests behind the Gorge Dam in the Cuyahoga River.
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland City Council approves police commission members

More than a year after Cleveland voters approved Issue 24, creating a police oversight board with authority over officer discipline and department policies, city council approved Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees to the new board at their meeting Monday night. Each of Bibb’s ten nominees appeared in front of...
CLEVELAND, OH

