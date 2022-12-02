Murder suspect dead following 'running gun battle' with Grand Rapids police officers, officials say

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) - One man is dead and three police officers are on administrative leave after a mid-day shootout broke out between cops and a murder suspect in West Michigan on Thursday.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said in a press conference that his officers were responding to a tip through the Silent Observer about a suspect wanted in a recent homicide around noon on Dec. 1 when the situation "unraveled so quickly."

Winstrom explained the officers, members of a fugitive task force, went to investigate the residence where the suspect was reported to be, near Jefferson Ave SE and Labelle Street SE, when the man exited the home and open fired on them.

"Three officers on scene returned fire as the suspect ran while continuing to shoot at the officers," the police department added.

What resulted was what the chief called a “running gun battle," which the chief said lasted about three minutes.

"Numerous" shots were exchanged, although the exact number was not known when the chief gave a news conference around 1 p.m. Thursday. The officer's squad car was struck several times, the chief said, with several residences possibly hit by gunfire as well.

"At this time, it is not clear if he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was hit by police," the department said of the incident. "Per City of Grand Rapids policy, the incident is being investigated by the Michigan State Police."

Troopers were immediately called to the scene to begin their investigation into the circumstances that led to the suspect's death.

The department said the three officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure. Once the investigation is completed by MSP, the case will be turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor to determine if the officers were justified in their use of force.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the deceased man, but Winstrom said police were looking for Patrick Jones in the Oct. 11 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Tamiqua Wright.

He called the shootout in the residential neighborhood a very dangerous situation, with the suspect believed to be armed with a semi-automatic 9 mm handgun.

"Those 9 mm rounds can go straight through siding. Extremely dangerous," he said.

“Extremely thankful no officers were hurt. Extremely thankful that no one on the street was hurt…” the chief added. “He was a wanted homicide offender, so we know he’s got the lack of respect for human life, so that was a real concern.”

Winstrom said he hoped body cam footage of the incident would be released to the public as soon as Friday afternoon.

“I’m hopeful that talking to the Michigan State Police, that they’ll be OK with (releasing the video). It seems pretty cut-and-dry so it would be nice to assemble this video and hopefully get it out tomorrow afternoon if, logistically, we can do it,” Winstrom said. “But now, we’re not talking just one camera; we’re talking at least three cameras of the officers. But I’ll just say, commitment from me: as soon as possible.”

As troopers conduct their investigation, anyone with any additional information or video, are asked to contact the Michigan State Police at (616) 866-6666 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

For more on what you may have missed in the news this morning, click on the player below: