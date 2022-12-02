ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for information about a dog to rule out a rabies infection in Ithaca. Officials say a brown, brindle pit bull or pit mix bit someone in Stewart Park around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The dog is possibly named Chico and was being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long salt and pepper hair. If the dog can be observed to be healthy by the health officials, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO