Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Moment volleyball star is surprised with full college scholarship in white elephant gift exchange
She was the only freshman to play in every game for the team in 2021 and was awarded for her dedication and hard work.
Comments / 0