Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Matthew Perry Admits He Can’t Rewatch ‘Friends’ Because Of How ‘Brutally Thin’ He Was Amidst Drug Addiction
Matthew Perry revealed that going back and revisiting old episodes of his classic show Friends is so difficult for him, because of his history of addiction and substance abuse. The actor, 53, admitted that he can’t go back and rewatch during a new sit-down interview with Tom Power, released on November 22. While describing the first time that he admitted that he had a problem with substances, he said he “can’t watch the show cause I was brutally thin.”
Comments / 0