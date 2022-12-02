ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Woman Charged in Bailey’s Crossroads Pedestrian Crash — Yaraliza Rivera Rosado, a 26-year-old Alexandria resident, has been charged with felony hit and run for fatally striking 40-year-old Elise Ballard on Leesburg Pike near the Carlin Springs Road intersection on Oct. 26. Police say Rivera Rosado drove to a parking lot before calling for help, and Ballard was subsequently hit by a second car before officers arrived. [FCPD]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Flats at Tysons condo plan poised for approval despite staff objections

Plans for an 86-unit condominium development by Fairfax Square in Tysons will go to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing this afternoon after securing the planning commission’s support last week. The commission voted 9-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve Pulte...
TYSONS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons

The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
TYSONS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Begin your resort-lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential is here to help make owning a brand new home that fits the needs of your family a reality. At Snowden Bridge located near Winchester, you can find beautiful...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

DC tries to lure more people back to downtown

Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County’s website will get a new design early next year

Fairfax County is refreshing its website. A website redesign is currently underway as the county looks to update “the look and feel based on new design trends to serve our community better,” the county’s digital content lead Greg Licamele told FFXnow in an email. The new website...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided

A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently

Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
ROCKVILLE, MD
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA

Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
MANASSAS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue

One person died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. Officers are currently on the scene and Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives were en route to the 2900 block near the Post Office, the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 7:49 a.m. Prosperity has been shut down...
MERRIFIELD, VA
FireRescue1

Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year

The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Gift ideas from local businesses

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. We hear all the time about shopping local, shopping small, but do you...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Woman charged in fatal Fairfax Co. crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police charged a 26-year-old woman for a fatal crash in October. Police said that the crash took place on October 26 at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road. Yaraliz Rivera Rosado of Alexandria was driving westbound on Leesburg Pike when she hit 40-year-old Elise Ballard. Ballard was hit […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Pickleball sparks controversy in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Interest may be growing in a sport called pickleball, but off the court, frustrations are growing over the noise. The Walter Reed Community Center tennis courts are used as pickleball courts most nights. Instead of three games of tennis going, six games of pickleball are underway. However, the courts are very close to homes along 16th Street South.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy