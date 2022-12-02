Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Woman Charged in Bailey’s Crossroads Pedestrian Crash — Yaraliza Rivera Rosado, a 26-year-old Alexandria resident, has been charged with felony hit and run for fatally striking 40-year-old Elise Ballard on Leesburg Pike near the Carlin Springs Road intersection on Oct. 26. Police say Rivera Rosado drove to a parking lot before calling for help, and Ballard was subsequently hit by a second car before officers arrived. [FCPD]
tysonsreporter.com
Flats at Tysons condo plan poised for approval despite staff objections
Plans for an 86-unit condominium development by Fairfax Square in Tysons will go to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing this afternoon after securing the planning commission’s support last week. The commission voted 9-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve Pulte...
tysonsreporter.com
Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons
The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
tysonsreporter.com
Begin your resort-lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential is here to help make owning a brand new home that fits the needs of your family a reality. At Snowden Bridge located near Winchester, you can find beautiful...
Data Center Knowledge
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County’s website will get a new design early next year
Fairfax County is refreshing its website. A website redesign is currently underway as the county looks to update “the look and feel based on new design trends to serve our community better,” the county’s digital content lead Greg Licamele told FFXnow in an email. The new website...
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided
A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
WTOP
Commuters in Fredericksburg warned of heavy traffic on I-95 northbound this week
Commuters in Fredericksburg, Virginia, should avoid driving on Interstate 95 early this week or risk being frozen in traffic. The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid I-95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area from Monday evening through the predawn hours Wednesday morning. Lane closures and temporary traffic patterns...
tysonsreporter.com
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue
One person died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. Officers are currently on the scene and Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives were en route to the 2900 block near the Post Office, the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 7:49 a.m. Prosperity has been shut down...
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: Gift ideas from local businesses
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. We hear all the time about shopping local, shopping small, but do you...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen cause I remember when the building was renovated/built and I’m having old man nostalgia and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 460 new york avenue near L. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,095 / 1br – 563ft2 – Low rent for Luxury condo in Mt Vernon (Washington DC (Mount Vernon)) 460NYA is a luxury boutique condo building located on the corner of New York and...
Woman charged in fatal Fairfax Co. crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police charged a 26-year-old woman for a fatal crash in October. Police said that the crash took place on October 26 at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road. Yaraliz Rivera Rosado of Alexandria was driving westbound on Leesburg Pike when she hit 40-year-old Elise Ballard. Ballard was hit […]
Pickleball sparks controversy in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Interest may be growing in a sport called pickleball, but off the court, frustrations are growing over the noise. The Walter Reed Community Center tennis courts are used as pickleball courts most nights. Instead of three games of tennis going, six games of pickleball are underway. However, the courts are very close to homes along 16th Street South.
