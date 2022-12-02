Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
‘The fork in the road is upon us’: world must act immediately to meet net zero 2050, with solar and wind set to dominate, BNEF says
As of today, less than 10% of the necessary solar and wind power needed for a 2050 global net zero scenario exists, whilst global electricity generation will need to more than triple to 80,000TWh, according to the 2022 BloombergNEF (BNEF) New Energy Outlook. The report outlined two scenarios: a Net...
PV Tech
IEA: Solar PV capacity to nearly treble globally over 2022-2027, growing by 1.5TW
Solar PV capacity is expected to almost treble over the 2022-2027 period, growing by 1.5TW and surpassing coal as the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its “Renewables 2022” report, the IEA expects renewables to grow by 2.4TW over...
PV Tech
Amazon expands Indian renewables footprint with 300MW of solar-wind hybrid projects
Amazon has expanded its renewable energy presence in India with two solar-wind hybrid projects to be developed in partnership with Vibrant Energy, a subsidiary of Macquarie Green Investment Group. To be located in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the projects will total 300MW of capacity. Amazon said...
PV Tech
Juwi acquires controlling stake in Italian solar PV developer
German solar developer Juwi, through its Italian subsidiary Juwi Energie Rinnovabili, has acquired 70% shares in Italian developer GEMdev, consolidating its presence in Italy. With a targeted development pipeline of 700MW within the next five years, the Italian developer focuses on greenfield solar PV projects – both conventional and agrivoltaics – in the North of Italy.
PV Tech
Plenitude expands portfolio in Italy and Spain with acquisition of PLT
Plenitude, the renewables subsidiary of oil company Eni, has announced the acquisition of fellow Italian renewable energy company PLT and its assets. The deal will see Plenitude expand its presence and portfolio in Italy and Spain. PLT owns 400MW of wind and solar capacity in Italy, and 1.2GW worth of projects under development in Spain, with 60% in an advanced development stage. The company will also transfer its 90,000 Italian retail customers to Plenitude.
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
PV Tech
US looks to accelerate solar deployment on public land in the West, 1GW planned in Arizona
US Secretary of The Interior Deb Haaland has announced plans to expand solar deployment on public lands across the west of the country, including three major solar projects in Arizona representing just under 1GW of capacity. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), an agency within the Department of the Interior,...
PV Tech
Shuangliang Eco-Energy plans 50GW ingot pulling project
Shuangliang Eco-Energy is planning to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, Shuangliang New Silicon Materials (Baotou), to invest in and build a mono silicon ingot pulling project with an annual output of 50GW. The project will be located adjacent to Shuangliang Silicon Materials’ mono silicon project site in the...
PV Tech
Ideematec signs tracker supply agreement for Texas solar projects
Tracker manufacturer Ideematec has signed a tracker supply agreement with utility-scale developer Solar Proponent for some of its solar projects in Texas, the US. The projects will use Ideematec’s Horizon L:TEC 1P trackers which can withstand extreme winds such as the hurricane zones around the Texas Gulf Coast, according to Ideematec’s US CEO, Philipp Klemm.
PV Tech
‘Institutional incongruity’ in Vietnam amid ongoing solar curtailment
Curtailment remains the most talked-about subject in Vietnamese solar, but potential solutions such as foreign investment in transmission and grid-based energy storage are being held back. This combined with the lack of clarity on PPAs, as reported by PV Tech Premium last week, are the most powerful barriers to the proliferation of large-scale solar in the Southeast Asian nation. Meanwhile the rooftop segment remains strong but is feeling the cold shoulder from national utility EVN as it pushes back against its big manufacturing customers flocking to PV.
'Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction,' warns UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday slammed multinational corporations for turning the world's ecosystems into "playthings of profit" and warned failure to correct course would lead to catastrophic results. "We are treating nature like a toilet," Guterres said bluntly.
Comments / 0