Curtailment remains the most talked-about subject in Vietnamese solar, but potential solutions such as foreign investment in transmission and grid-based energy storage are being held back. This combined with the lack of clarity on PPAs, as reported by PV Tech Premium last week, are the most powerful barriers to the proliferation of large-scale solar in the Southeast Asian nation. Meanwhile the rooftop segment remains strong but is feeling the cold shoulder from national utility EVN as it pushes back against its big manufacturing customers flocking to PV.

1 DAY AGO