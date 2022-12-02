ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Southeast Missouri State University receives Cosmos Award from St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America

By Christy Russell
kbsi23.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson R-2 pens memo to students, families regarding meal account deficits

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – An e-mail that circulated Friday evening has made waves throughout the Jackson educational community. That memo to students’ families stated the following: Satisfy any negative account balance of $50 or more or the student will be offered an “alternative meal” – a peanut butter sandwich and a bottle of water.
JACKSON, MO
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO
New Pittsburgh Courier

Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night…’I am unconditionally sorry’

Kirkwood resident Mary Pagano lights candles before the start of a prayer service in Meachum Park Tues. night Nov. 29, 2022 to pray for the life of former Kirkwood resident Kevin Johnson 37. Johnson shot and killed Kirkwood Police officer Sgt. Bill McEntee in 2005. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American.
KIRKWOOD, MO
kbsi23.com

2 firefighters with minor injuries after fire at Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two firefighters have minor injuries after fighting a fire at a home at 241 North Park in Cape Girardeau early Sunday morning. Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of North Park at 3:11 a.m. The first arriving unit found heavy smoke visible from all four sides with fire in the basement.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Q985

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

No injuries after fiery I-57 crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
BENTON, IL
kbsi23.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County murder

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for a 2021 murder in Bollinger County. Joshua A. Proffer was convicted of second degree murder by a Cape Girardeau County jury on November 10. He was convicted in the death of Joshua Taylor that happened on April 2, 2021.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO

