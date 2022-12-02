Southeast Missouri State University receives Cosmos Award from St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America

Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University adds event for high school sophomores
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University is partnering with area high schools with goals to help raise the number of Missourians who have college degrees from 47% to 60%. Southeast created a new college bound event for high school sophomores that brings prospective students for a...
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
kbsi23.com
Jackson R-2 pens memo to students, families regarding meal account deficits
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – An e-mail that circulated Friday evening has made waves throughout the Jackson educational community. That memo to students’ families stated the following: Satisfy any negative account balance of $50 or more or the student will be offered an “alternative meal” – a peanut butter sandwich and a bottle of water.
kbsi23.com
17th Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair features nonprofits looking to sell, bring awareness
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Christmas is on the way and many are looking for gifts for their loved ones, and the 17th Annual Southern Illinois Gift Fair was filled with gifts to give. Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship member Kathy O’Laughlin says this event help brings awareness. “A whole range...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau City Council approves building contract for new airport terminal
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau City Council voted to approve a building contract for a new airport terminal. KCI Construction was one of three companies who bid on the project, with a bid of just more than $12 million. The new terminal will be built next...
abc17news.com
St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
Woman shot at North Pointe Apartments early Tuesday morning
Just before 1:00 a.m., St. Louis Police responded to the Northpointe Apartments on Goodfellow Boulevard.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night…’I am unconditionally sorry’
Kirkwood resident Mary Pagano lights candles before the start of a prayer service in Meachum Park Tues. night Nov. 29, 2022 to pray for the life of former Kirkwood resident Kevin Johnson 37. Johnson shot and killed Kirkwood Police officer Sgt. Bill McEntee in 2005. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American.
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van.
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
kbsi23.com
2 firefighters with minor injuries after fire at Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two firefighters have minor injuries after fighting a fire at a home at 241 North Park in Cape Girardeau early Sunday morning. Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of North Park at 3:11 a.m. The first arriving unit found heavy smoke visible from all four sides with fire in the basement.
KMOV
Judge, man she sentenced to 241 years in prison, say more can be done to help youth in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bobby Bostic is out on parole after being incarcerated since 1995. Bostic committed a series of robberies in St. Louis when he was 16 years old. Former Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison. “I only remember the names of three defendants,”...
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis boy’s hit-and-run case
A school bus company will pay $1.3 million to the family of a St. Louis boy struck by a hit-and-run driver three years ago.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
cilfm.com
No injuries after fiery I-57 crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
kbsi23.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County murder
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for a 2021 murder in Bollinger County. Joshua A. Proffer was convicted of second degree murder by a Cape Girardeau County jury on November 10. He was convicted in the death of Joshua Taylor that happened on April 2, 2021.
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
Comments / 1