Actress Kirstie Alley, actor and NFL star Brad William Henke, baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank, actor John Aniston, Dan McCafferty of rock group Nazareth, Jeff Cook of country music band Alabama, singer Aaron Carter and hall of fame NFL punter Ray Guy are among the notable deaths of 2022.

31 MINUTES AGO