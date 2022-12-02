Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Performance Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand Aframax Tanker
Greek tanker owner Performance Shipping announced on Monday it has taken delivery of a secondhand Aframax tanker it agreed to purchase in September 2022. The P. Monterey, formerly Phoenix Beacon, is a 105,525 dwt tanker built in 2011. It is equipped with a ballast water treatment system (BWTS), and its next scheduled special survey is not due until 2026.
marinelink.com
Marco Polo Marine Eyes Offshore Wind Work in Japan
Marco Polo Marine, a Singapore-listed offshore vessel company, is looking to enter the Japanese offshore wind market and has signed a memorandum of understanding with "K" Line Wind Service in that regard. Both parties, according to Marco Polo Marine, want to own and run suitable offshore support vessels that will...
marinelink.com
North Star Secures Funding for Offshore Wind Fleet Construction
UK-based offshore vessel operator North Star has secured a £140 million (currently around $171 million) financing package. The company, building a fleet of service operation vessels for offshore wind operations, said Tuesday it would use the funds to support the next phase of its ambitious offshore wind growth plan.
Australian billionaire Forrest snares CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest's private firm Squadron Energy has acquired CWP Renewables for more than A$4 billion ($2.7 billion), three people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday, as he seeks to speed the country's transition to cleaner energy.
marinelink.com
Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay
At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
Keystone Pipeline could be sold
TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
marinelink.com
Ship Recycling: No Impetus
Recycling markets are ambling towards the end of the year without any real impetus, ability, aggression, or even an apparent willingness to engage in discussions to buy, so volatile has the situation been over the last two quarters. Prices have of course come off by about $200/LDT in the sub-continent...
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
marinelink.com
MAN Energy Solutions to Restructure Executive Board
MAN Energy Solutions SE announced changes to its executive board slated to take effect January 1. Dr. Gunnar Stiesch will take over the Technology department, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber in a dual role, and will join the board as the new Chief Technology Officer. The 52-year-old engineer was previously Head of Engine Development at the company and has worked for the company in responsible R&D functions for almost 15 years.
marinelink.com
EBDG Unveils Harbor Power and Charging Barge Design
Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) last week unveiled the design for a new barge engineered to offer power and charging to vessels in ports and harbors. Delivering 7 megawatts (MW) of continuous power generated by methanol, the 225-foot-long floating mobile platform is capable...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
marinelink.com
U.S. Starts First California Coast Offshore Wind Lease Sale
The California sale is viewed as a test of industry appetite for investing in floating offshore wind technology, which to date has been limited to small pilot projects in places including Norway and Portugal. Photo: A floating wind turbine - For Illustration - By Untrakdrover - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
marinelink.com
Cochin to Build Hopper Dredge for India's DCI
IHC Dredging and Cochin Shipyard have signed an agreement for a design and engineering, hardware and support package for the licensed construction of a Beagle 12 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD). The 12,000 m capacity TSHD will be built by Cochin Shipyard for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI). The...
marinelink.com
Foss Charters Vessel from Tug Construction
Foss Maritime has reached a deal to bareboat charter the tug Earl W Redd from Tug Construction, LLC for use in the U.S. offshore wind industry. The Earl W Redd will sail from Portland, Ore. to Massachusetts later this month to begin work on Foss 's offshore wind projects, including Vineyard Wind, the first large-scale offshore wind installation in the U.S.
marinelink.com
Protests Called Off at Adani's South India Port
Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met. Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because...
scitechdaily.com
New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater
An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
CNBC
Manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
marinelink.com
Canadian, US Coast Guards Renew Pollution Contingency Plan
Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard and Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant, United States Coast Guard signing the renewed Canada-United States Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) On November 19, 2022, Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier and U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda L. Fagan...
