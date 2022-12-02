Read full article on original website
China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions
China announced Wednesday a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the hardline strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms. They expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to resign.
marinelink.com
Performance Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand Aframax Tanker
Greek tanker owner Performance Shipping announced on Monday it has taken delivery of a secondhand Aframax tanker it agreed to purchase in September 2022. The P. Monterey, formerly Phoenix Beacon, is a 105,525 dwt tanker built in 2011. It is equipped with a ballast water treatment system (BWTS), and its next scheduled special survey is not due until 2026.
India central bank raises key rate, says inflation battle not over
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, with the central bank vowing there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation.
marinelink.com
North Star Secures Funding for Offshore Wind Fleet Construction
UK-based offshore vessel operator North Star has secured a £140 million (currently around $171 million) financing package. The company, building a fleet of service operation vessels for offshore wind operations, said Tuesday it would use the funds to support the next phase of its ambitious offshore wind growth plan.
marinelink.com
Marco Polo Marine Eyes Offshore Wind Work in Japan
Marco Polo Marine, a Singapore-listed offshore vessel company, is looking to enter the Japanese offshore wind market and has signed a memorandum of understanding with "K" Line Wind Service in that regard. Both parties, according to Marco Polo Marine, want to own and run suitable offshore support vessels that will...
marinelink.com
Oil Tankers Queue off Turkey as Price Cap on Russian Crude Kicks In
Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West's price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Around 19 crude oil tankers were waiting to cross Turkish waters...
