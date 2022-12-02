ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

China announced Wednesday a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the hardline strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms. They expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to resign.
marinelink.com

Performance Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand Aframax Tanker

Greek tanker owner Performance Shipping announced on Monday it has taken delivery of a secondhand Aframax tanker it agreed to purchase in September 2022. The P. Monterey, formerly Phoenix Beacon, is a 105,525 dwt tanker built in 2011. It is equipped with a ballast water treatment system (BWTS), and its next scheduled special survey is not due until 2026.
marinelink.com

North Star Secures Funding for Offshore Wind Fleet Construction

UK-based offshore vessel operator North Star has secured a £140 million (currently around $171 million) financing package. The company, building a fleet of service operation vessels for offshore wind operations, said Tuesday it would use the funds to support the next phase of its ambitious offshore wind growth plan.
marinelink.com

Marco Polo Marine Eyes Offshore Wind Work in Japan

Marco Polo Marine, a Singapore-listed offshore vessel company, is looking to enter the Japanese offshore wind market and has signed a memorandum of understanding with "K" Line Wind Service in that regard. Both parties, according to Marco Polo Marine, want to own and run suitable offshore support vessels that will...
marinelink.com

Oil Tankers Queue off Turkey as Price Cap on Russian Crude Kicks In

Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West's price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Around 19 crude oil tankers were waiting to cross Turkish waters...

