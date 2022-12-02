maybe he should have asked that for that money that he sent to the IRS to go to border patrol instead. we don't need 87,000 new IRS agents we need 87,000 and then some more border patrol agents
Why is everything Biden does detrimental to our citizens’ safety and well being. This service was put in place for a reason. Now the threat is worse than ever and you want to discontinue it? Somebody get this moron into a nursing home!
We have military. Our border continues to be breached. Biden took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Constitution is clear. Section IV Article 4 says the federal government “shall protect each of the states against Invasion,” What happens to a POTUS that will not defend the constitution when sworn to do so?
Comments / 553