Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Allure
Instagram Is Obsessed With Orange, Yellow, and Blue Blush
In August of 2021, TikTok user Rachel Rigler blended Nudestix's Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze in the eggplant shade Moodie Blu Berry onto her cheeks, helping spark a trend for purple blushes. Suddenly, other creators were rushing to get their hands on plum-, berry-, and violet-hued blushes rather than traditional pinks and reds. For some creators, the exploration into new blush shades stopped with the purple hues, but many others are now wearing even more unconventional colors like blue, yellow, and even white — to the point that we might even say we've got a new trend on our hands.
Allure
Keke Palmer Announced Her Pregnancy With the Trendiest Manicure Possible
ICYMI, Keke Palmer is pregnant! The actor announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 3, revealing her baby bump during her open monologue and displaying a very shiny, trendy manicure at the same time. Palmer hit the legendary SNL stage in a monochromatic brown look, including low-rise,...
Allure
Maren Morris Cut Her Hair Off Right Before a Concert, and Now It's My 2023 Look
Musician Maren Morris always makes an impact when she hits the stage, but she really made jaws drop at a recent show when she debuted a very, very fresh new haircut — one her hairstylist had chopped just an hour before the concert began. Morris shared a few pics...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Allure
Michelle Obama Put Her First Lady Twist on Knotless Bohemian Box Braids
She's been trying out different styles with these box braids, including this gorgeous top knot. In mid-November, Michelle Obama's second autobiography, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, officially made its way to bookshelves. As a result, Obama has been busy traveling around the country to promote her latest memoir. In the midst of blessing fans with her presence on her book tour, the former First Lady has been looking absolutely stunning with teeny-tiny goddess box braids.
Allure
MAC Cosmetics's Whitney Houston Collection Is the Perfect Ode to the Late Singer
Whitney Houston's impact on the world of music is undeniable, and while the first thing you think of when you hear Whitney's name is probably that voice, the musician was also a beauty icon in her own right. The voluminous "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" bouncy blonde curls, the wavy bobs, the red lipstick, and the '90s diva eyes … I mean, come on!
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance in Style
Ever since Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating back in 2018, the couple have kept things pretty private by Hollywood’s standards—meaning, no official red carpet appearances together. But where better to break that streak than at a glitzy fashion show? Yesterday, the couple made their first cameo on the step and repeat together while attending the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt (held at the Great Pyramid of Giza, no less). In coordinated Dior looks, the pair certainly didn’t disappoint.
Allure
Press-On Nails Have a Sizing Problem
The promise of a professional-grade manicure you can do at home was given in the '50s by the invention of press-ons, artificial nails made from acrylic meant to be glued on top of your real ones. In the '80s, thanks to new holographic designs and striking neon colors, they became wildly popular. But as trends shifted into neutral (and salons that specialized in nail art became easier to find) at the beginning of the 21st century, press-ons became less commonplace.
