Matt Lucas’s Time on ‘Great British Bake Off’ Is Cooked

After three seasons, 51 episodes, and a whole lot of viewer anguish, Great British Baking Show co-host Matt Lucas is leaving the tent for good. I personally could not be more thrilled, and it seems like just about everyone else on the internet feels exactly the same way. Lucas announced...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors

The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Ashton Kutcher gives rare interview with twin brother

Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin brother. The “That ‘70s Show” star and his brother, Michael Kutcher, will appear in the upcoming Paramount+ series “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” which will premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 6.
Gifts for the Aspiring TikTok Food Influencer

For new and inexperienced home cooks, TikTok has emerged as an obvious destination for finding interesting — and occasionally viral — recipes. In addition to serving up dishes from all different types of creators and cuisines, the app also provides the opportunity for newbies to actually watch the process of how a dish is made in just a couple of minutes, and that alone has likely inspired many to start experimenting in the kitchen. And whether they’re trying to make the insanely popular pancake spaghetti or the tomato-feta pasta that launched a million imitators, these cooks are going to need some tools.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 5, of “Yellowstone,” “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” which premiered Sunday, Dec. 4 on Paramount Network. Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap: I think I’d be too sleepy to make it as a cowboy: They get on those horses so early! Has Beth been sitting, drinking and smoking all morning,...

