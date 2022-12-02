Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Matt Lucas’s Time on ‘Great British Bake Off’ Is Cooked
After three seasons, 51 episodes, and a whole lot of viewer anguish, Great British Baking Show co-host Matt Lucas is leaving the tent for good. I personally could not be more thrilled, and it seems like just about everyone else on the internet feels exactly the same way. Lucas announced...
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
George Clooney says twins 'don't really care' he's a star at Kennedy Center Honors with wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney admitted their twins may "someday" believe dad is a star as they walked Kennedy Center Honors red carpet in Washington.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
'Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl wished she would have thought through her decision to leave: 'I just kind of fled in a panic'
The actress opened up about her decision to leave the hospital drama during a conversation with Sirius XM's Bevy Smith.
Great American Family’s Neal Bledsoe Leaves Network After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
The fallout from Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about portraying “traditional marriage” on Great America Family continues. Neal Bledsoe has announced he is stepping away from the network in a lengthy statement emphasizing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ […]
TODAY.com
Ashton Kutcher gives rare interview with twin brother
Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin brother. The “That ‘70s Show” star and his brother, Michael Kutcher, will appear in the upcoming Paramount+ series “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” which will premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 6.
Eater
Gifts for the Aspiring TikTok Food Influencer
For new and inexperienced home cooks, TikTok has emerged as an obvious destination for finding interesting — and occasionally viral — recipes. In addition to serving up dishes from all different types of creators and cuisines, the app also provides the opportunity for newbies to actually watch the process of how a dish is made in just a couple of minutes, and that alone has likely inspired many to start experimenting in the kitchen. And whether they’re trying to make the insanely popular pancake spaghetti or the tomato-feta pasta that launched a million imitators, these cooks are going to need some tools.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 5, of “Yellowstone,” “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” which premiered Sunday, Dec. 4 on Paramount Network. Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap: I think I’d be too sleepy to make it as a cowboy: They get on those horses so early! Has Beth been sitting, drinking and smoking all morning,...
Luciana Barroso Hit the Red Carpet With Husband Matt Damon in a Sheer Black Gown
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, who have been married for 17 years, attended the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors together in Washington, DC, on Sunday, December 4. The couple attended the event to support Damon’s friend and colleague George Clooney, who was an honoree, as well as the inspiration behind Julia Roberts’s gown.
Comments / 0